Havana’s 500th anniversary will be honored during weeklong November tour

Party like it's 1519 this fall when Havana celebrates its 500th birthday. The Cuban capital, which has been gearing up for the event for two years, has scheduled celebrations, observances, tours and cultural events.
You can join the festivities Nov. 14 on a weeklong tour with Long Beach-based Cultural Journeys, which has specialized in Cuba tours for nearly two decades. Celebrations include free concerts, art exhibitions and tours of newly restored mansions and historic sites.
Dates: Nov. 14-20. Other upcoming Cuba trips include: July 26-Aug. 6 (Fire Festival), Sept. 13-20, Oct.10-17, Nov. 6-12, Dec. 4-10, Dec. 28- Jan.5.
Price: From $3,275 per person, double occupancy, for the 500th anniversary tour; single supplement $750. Includes accommodations, 13 meals, local guide and driver, U.S. guide, entrance fees and visa. International airfare not included.
Info: Cultural Journeys, (562) 439-2828, cultural-journeys.com