Eagles to perform entire ‘Hotel California’ album in two Vegas shows

The Eagles are landing in Las Vegas this fall, to perform their “Hotel California” album for the first time in its entirety in the U.S.
Their two shows are slated for Sept. 27 and 28 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The appearances will also include a set of the band’s greatest hits.
Tickets to the two “Hotel California” shows are now on sale, but be prepared for sticker shock: remaining seats begin at $6,500 each and must be purchased in pairs.
The upside? They’re “Platinum Experience” tickets, which include front-row seats, two nights in a suite at Aria or Park MGM, airport transfers, dining credits, hospitality lounge access, Saturday brunch and more.
The Vegas shows follow the legendary band’s EU summer tour, which kicks off in Belgium on May, winds through Britain (including a stop at London’s Wembley Stadium and arenas in Manchester, Birmingham, Liverpool and Glasgow), then wraps up in Dublin on July 8.
The Eagles’ “Their Greatest Hits (1971-1975)” album, released the same year as “Hotel California,” has sold 38 million copies and last year surpassed Michael Jackson’s Thriller to become the best-selling album in America, according to the Recording Industry Assn. of America.
The Eagles were formed in Los Angeles in 1971, disbanded in 1980 but reunited in 1984 to record the album “Hell Freezes Over.” When founding member Glenn Frey died in 2016, Deacon Frey and Vince Gill joined the band member to share lead vocals for Frey’s songs.
Info: MGM Grand Garden Arena