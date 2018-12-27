Gorilla tracking and wildlife viewing in Uganda

A 10-day mountain gorilla and wildlife itinerary visits Murchison Falls National Park, Uganda’s largest and oldest national park, and other parks to see rhinos, chimps and warthogs.

The tour organized by Mukisa Safaris includes traveling to Lake Mburo National Park, home to more than 60 species of mammals; Queen Elizabeth National Park and its warthogs, waterbuck, Uganda kob, topis and monkeys; and Bwindi Impenetrable Forest National Park, best known for its gorilla trekking.

Participants also go rhino tracking at Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary, chimp tracking in Kibale Forest National Park and gorilla trekking in Bwindi.

Dates: Available year-round

Price: From $2,990 per person, double occupancy. Includes accommodations, permits, game drives, park entrance fees, English-speaking guide, ground transport and en-route lunches. International airfare, visa fees and tips are not included.

Info: Mukisa Safaris

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel