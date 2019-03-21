Other Western states where wildflowers will put on a show this spring and summer

Bozarth said you would see wildflowers driving along 50, but she also likes to drive south along Kingston Canyon Road to Groves Lake to see blooming chokecherry, wild geranium and lupine. She’s also seen orange globemallow and white prickly poppies along Birch Creek. To get there, take U.S. 50 to Nevada 376 and drive about 16 miles south. Google Maps won’t help you much in Austin, so visit the Chamber of Commerce for directions to flower heaven.