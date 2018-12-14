Track wolves and other wildlife on Yellowstone tour

Need a last-minute getaway and don’t mind the cold? Natural Habitat Adventures is offering an immersive eight-day wolf and wildlife expedition in Yellowstone National Park.
Participants will spend five full days tracking the elusive canis lupus as well as pronghorn antelope, elk and bison in the Lamar Valley of Yellowstone’s Northern Range.
Also on the itinerary are sessions with naturalists and wildlife photographers who will share their knowledge about wolves. Group size is limited to 12.
Dates: Dec. 21-30. Also March 1-8, 9-16, 17-24 and April 2-9
Price: From $6,395 per person, double occupancy; single supplement available. Includes accommodations, most meals, expedition leaders, scopes and binoculars, parka and winter boots, transportation, all activities and entrance fees. Airfare not included.
Info: Natural Habitat Adventures, (800) 543-8917