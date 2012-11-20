Offbeat Traveler: Yunessun Spa Resort's Beaujolais nouveau spa

Wine lovers around the world celebrated this year's Beaujolais nouveau on Nov. 15 (French law dictates that the earliest release date each year is the third Thursday of November). At the Yunessun Spa Resort in Hakone, Japan, wine enthusiasts toasted to the Beaujolais as they bathed in it. In honor of the French wine, the resort filled its wine spa, which is already usually infused with red wine, with 2012's Beaujolais. The wine spa is one of 25 attractions at the resort, located about 50 miles southwest of Tokyo. It also features a coffee spa, green tea spa and Dead Sea spa, whose salinity is the same as its namesake.