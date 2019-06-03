Advertisement

14 places to find free parking in Las Vegas

By Jay Jones
Jun 03, 2019 | 7:00 AM
14 places to find free parking in Las Vegas
A free parking sign hangs on a garage at the Fashion Show Mall, which, along with the Wynn-Encore resort, doesn't charge guests and visitors to park. (Jay Jones)

Free parking in Las Vegas used to be everywhere. Now you need to think about where to find a fee-free spot before you arrive. Here are 14 resorts, shopping areas and restaurants on or near the Strip where you won’t have to pay.

Resorts on the Strip

Wynn-Encore resorts in May reversed its policy of charging parking fees. Now all visitors may park for free. However, valet parking, for hotel guests and visitors, starts at $21 for up to two hours.

Advertisement

Info: Wynn-Encore parking

SLS Las Vegas, free to guests and visitors, has a skywalk linking the hotel-casino to the northernmost stop along the Las Vegas Monorail.

Info: SLS parking

Stratosphere, free to hotel guests and visitors.

Info: Stratosphere parking

Treasure Island, free self-parking and valet service for hotel guests and visitors.

Info: Treasure Island parking

Tropicana, free self-parking and valet service for hotel guests and visitors.

Info: Tropicana parking

Venetian-Palazzo, free self-parking and valet service at two garages.

Info: Venetian-Palazzo parking

Like Wynn-Encore, Circus Circus offers free self-parking but charges for valet (starting at $12 for up to two hours).

Info: Circus Circus parking

Resorts near the Strip

Visitors can find free parking for guests and visitors at these hotels that are a five-minute walk from the Strip.

Advertisement

Hooters, 115 E Tropicana Ave.

Royal Resort, 99 Convention Center Drive

Trump International, 2000 Fashion Show Drive

Shopping areas on the Strip

You’ll also find free parking at these shopping complexes on the Strip.

Fashion Show Mall

Miracle Mile, adjacent to Planet Hollywood. (Note: Planet Hollywood charges for parking.)

The Shops at Crystals

The Shoppes at Mandalay Place

With the exception of Circus Circus, Strip resorts operated by Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts continue to charge everyone, for self- and valet parking. The only exception is first hour for self-parking, which is free.

Advertisement
Advertisement