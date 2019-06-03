14 places to find free parking in Las Vegas

Free parking in Las Vegas used to be everywhere. Now you need to think about where to find a fee-free spot before you arrive. Here are 14 resorts, shopping areas and restaurants on or near the Strip where you won’t have to pay.
Resorts on the Strip
Wynn-Encore resorts in May reversed its policy of charging parking fees. Now all visitors may park for free. However, valet parking, for hotel guests and visitors, starts at $21 for up to two hours.
Info: Wynn-Encore parking
SLS Las Vegas, free to guests and visitors, has a skywalk linking the hotel-casino to the northernmost stop along the Las Vegas Monorail.
Info: SLS parking
Stratosphere, free to hotel guests and visitors.
Info: Stratosphere parking
Treasure Island, free self-parking and valet service for hotel guests and visitors.
Info: Treasure Island parking
Tropicana, free self-parking and valet service for hotel guests and visitors.
Info: Tropicana parking
Venetian-Palazzo, free self-parking and valet service at two garages.
Info: Venetian-Palazzo parking
Like Wynn-Encore, Circus Circus offers free self-parking but charges for valet (starting at $12 for up to two hours).
Info: Circus Circus parking
Resorts near the Strip
Visitors can find free parking for guests and visitors at these hotels that are a five-minute walk from the Strip.
Hooters, 115 E Tropicana Ave.
Royal Resort, 99 Convention Center Drive
Trump International, 2000 Fashion Show Drive
Shopping areas on the Strip
You’ll also find free parking at these shopping complexes on the Strip.
Miracle Mile, adjacent to Planet Hollywood. (Note: Planet Hollywood charges for parking.)
With the exception of Circus Circus, Strip resorts operated by Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts continue to charge everyone, for self- and valet parking. The only exception is first hour for self-parking, which is free.