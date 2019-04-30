Free parking returns to Las Vegas resorts Wynn and Encore. Will others follow suit?

Visitors won’t have to pay to park anymore at Las Vegas sister resorts Wynn and Encore. The resorts will return to free self-parking for all visitors starting Wednesday.
The new policy will mean free self-parking at both resorts for all guests, without any limits or need to validate, a news release said.
Valet parking remains free for overnight hotel guests and visitors who spend at least $50 at the resorts. Others pay $21 for up to two hours, $24 for two to four hours, and $30 for four to 24 hours.
Wynn and Encore may have had a change of heart, but don’t expect other resorts on the Las Vegas Strip to follow suit.
Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts, the two biggest players on the Strip, said Wynn’s decision will not impact their charges for self- and valet parking. MGM Resorts started the pay-to-park trend in 2016, and Caesars followed suit.
“We are not currently reviewing our parking policies,” Rich Broome, Caesars’ executive vice president of communications and government relations, said in a text message.
A similar response came Monday from MGM Resorts during a quarterly conference call with investors.
“We think we have the right policy and the right program, [and Wynn’s] independent decision won’t change ours going forward,” company president Bill Hornbuckle said.
Parking costs $10 to $30 a day, depending on the property.
The Wynn resorts are adjacent to four properties that have always provided free self- and valet parking. The Venetian and The Palazzo rejected the pay-to-park trend. So did Treasure Island and Fashion Show, a shopping mall that touts free parking on its website.