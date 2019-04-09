Tickets on sale Friday for Eagles’ Vegas gigs, singing all of ‘Hotel California’

The Eagles were formed in 1971 in Los Angeles, disbanded in 1980 but reunited in 1984 to record the album “Hell Freezes Over.” When founding member Glenn Frey died in 2016, Deacon Frey, his son, and Vince Gill joined the band member to share lead vocals for Frey’s songs and will be singing with Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit.