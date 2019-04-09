Tickets on sale Friday for Eagles’ Vegas gigs, singing all of ‘Hotel California’

The Eagles will perform their legendary “Hotel California” album, one of the best-selling albums in the U.S., in its entirety Sept. 27 and 28 at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. The shows will also include a set of the band’s greatest hits.
Tickets to the two “Hotel California” shows go on sale Friday.
The Vegas shows follow the legendary band’s E.U. summer tour, which kicks off in May in Belgium, winds through Britain (including a stop at London’s Wembley Stadium and arenas in Manchester, Birmingham, Liverpool, Leeds and Glasgow), then wraps up July 8 in Dublin, Ireland.
The Eagles’ “Their Greatest Hits (1971-1975)” album, released the same year as “Hotel California,” has sold 38 million copies and last year surpassed Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” to become the best-selling album in America, according to the Recording Industry Assn. of America.
“Hotel California,” which has sold 26 million copies, ranks third. The first three songs on that classic album — "Hotel California," ”New Kid in Town" and "Life in the Fast Lane" — each reached the No. 1 one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 list.
The Eagles were formed in 1971 in Los Angeles, disbanded in 1980 but reunited in 1984 to record the album “Hell Freezes Over.” When founding member Glenn Frey died in 2016, Deacon Frey, his son, and Vince Gill joined the band member to share lead vocals for Frey’s songs and will be singing with Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit.
Info: LaneOne