A flying leap from the tallest building in Soweto. A volcano sunrise. Rootbeer at the Mark Twain Dinette. And a $50 parking space. If you spend 47 days on the road chasing travel stories, you run into this sort of thing. Here's my 2010 list of 31 travel bests, worsts, mosts and leasts, drawn from trips to seven mainland U.S. states, Hawaii, Mexico and South Africa. -- Christopher Reynolds, Los Angeles Times staff writer