Photos: Paris in winter's grip

When it snows in Paris, the wintry images look like something right off an impressionist's brush. Reader Chris Green of La Crescenta was there during the recent heavy snows, some of the worst in decades. The storm even closed the Eiffel Tower, where maintenance crews could not spread salt for fear of damaging the iron structure. Green, who was there with his wife, Debbie, said, "Snowflakes were as big as your hand." With the exception of the Eiffel Tower shot, all these were taken near the Notre Dame Cathedral, or on the nearby Ile St. Louis, where the warm glow of the cafes and shops became even more inviting.