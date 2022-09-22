Looking for fall vibes? Here are 8 places to pick apples within driving distance of L.A.

Spend a few years in L.A., and you’ll start to notice — and appreciate — the subtle shifts in temperature as fall kicks into gear. We may not need to bundle up quite as thoroughly for homecoming bonfires and spooky graveyard tours as our East Coast and Midwest brethren, but change is still upon us.

Perhaps nowhere is that more evident than at the region’s apple orchards, which are currently welcoming locals and travelers to pick their own fruit. Here you’ll find eight orchards within driving distance of L.A. offering U-pick options. If you decide to go, check the farms’ websites and call ahead to make sure apples are still available.