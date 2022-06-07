7 arcade bars to level up your night in L.A. (and relive your childhood)

Arcade games are a thing of fantasy and escape. The late Steve Kordek, who revolutionized pinball by introducing the concept of dual flippers in 1948, knew how to pique a gamer’s imagination: “What attracts a player, first, is the pictures on the back glass of the game,” he said in an interview with the Chicago Tribune in 2009. “Second, if what he sees on the play field is different, that’s a success. And when the features are so exciting that he wants to put more money in it, you’ve got him.”

Fortunately, we’ve got plenty of stops around Los Angeles with games ready for playtime. These bars are equipped with not only pinball and video games, but cocktail menus, craft beer, wines on tap and happy hour specials. Whether you’re gathering with family and friends or just feel like getting in a few rounds of Joust, there’s a fun-filled arcade destination waiting for you.