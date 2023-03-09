11 perfect California road trips to take this spring break

“Do You Know the Way to San Jose”

“(Get Your Kicks on) Route 66”

“99 Miles From L.A.”

For decades, musicians have written songs about California road trips, attempting to bottle their magic into a catchy track.

Los Angeles County travelers are lucky — our slice of Southern California, home to Highway 1 and the historic Route 66, is an especially well-positioned jumping-off point for anyone with the urge to hit the road.

A drive from L.A. to San Francisco, San Diego and other California cities can easily be transformed into a weeklong road trip with interludes of sightseeing, dining, wine tasting, hiking, surfing and more. Visiting one of the Golden State’s national parks? Why not add a few stops along the way?

Don’t worry if you only have a few days to spend on the road — most of these trips can be edited to fit your time constraints.

The road trips on this list, which span nearly the length and width of California, will need to be adjusted based on the time of year you take them. As our recent winter storms have demonstrated, driving in California can prove treacherous, so always check road conditions and local guidelines before traveling.

Please keep in mind that some of the destinations and roads mentioned are currently closed due to weather.

Now, let’s hit the road.