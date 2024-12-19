These are the 9 coolest dog parks in Southern California — fur real!

A well-designed dog park offers plenty of opportunities for pups and people alike when it comes to exercising, chatting and sniffing. (OK, maybe that last one is just for the pups.) Hang out at a good dog park for a while, and you’ll see plenty of happy pooches getting some much-needed physical activity, along with humans sharing shaded benches and plastic bags.

Dog parks aren’t for everyone. Some dogs — just like some people — don’t get along well with others. Some would rather stay home and curl up on the couch. But others thrive in the sun, and love to socialize and make friends.

Planning your weekend? Stay up to date on the best things to do, see and eat in L.A.

This list is for you social animals, even though some of the parks, especially Fiesta Island in San Diego, are so big, you might have parts of them all to yourself. I stick to the big parks with my own dog, Cleo, who has back issues and cannot run around with other pups. Cleo’s wiggly little walk is part of her charm, but roughhousing is out of the question, so I’m careful where I put her down and let her sniff around. She still enjoyed coming along for most of the ride as I reported this story across Southern California.

Before we get to the list, here are some tips for playing nice at the dog park:

