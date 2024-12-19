These are the 9 coolest dog parks in Southern California — fur real!
A well-designed dog park offers plenty of opportunities for pups and people alike when it comes to exercising, chatting and sniffing. (OK, maybe that last one is just for the pups.) Hang out at a good dog park for a while, and you’ll see plenty of happy pooches getting some much-needed physical activity, along with humans sharing shaded benches and plastic bags.
Dog parks aren’t for everyone. Some dogs — just like some people — don’t get along well with others. Some would rather stay home and curl up on the couch. But others thrive in the sun, and love to socialize and make friends.
This list is for you social animals, even though some of the parks, especially Fiesta Island in San Diego, are so big, you might have parts of them all to yourself. I stick to the big parks with my own dog, Cleo, who has back issues and cannot run around with other pups. Cleo’s wiggly little walk is part of her charm, but roughhousing is out of the question, so I’m careful where I put her down and let her sniff around. She still enjoyed coming along for most of the ride as I reported this story across Southern California.
Before we get to the list, here are some tips for playing nice at the dog park:
- First, please follow the signs when it comes to separate areas for big and small dogs. Canines of all shapes and sizes are great — they’re dogs, after all! — but owners of small pups often prefer to keep them away from larger breeds.
- Second, be sure to take off your dog’s leash before entering; this is easily done in parks with double-gate systems. New arrivals sometimes get swarmed and sniffed, and leashes can complicate the process and bring out aggression.
- Third, and this one is a bit controversial, don’t bring toys to the park. The rules for private property fall apart inside those gates, and some dogs get agitated easily when others try to take their possessions.
- Fourth, and hopefully we can all agree on this one, please pick up after your pup. Many of the parks on this list provide poop bags, but it never hurts to have an extra few with you.
- And finally, stay alert. The social dynamics can change pretty quickly inside those gates, and even the friendliest mutt gets cranky sometimes. If you sense aggression in any direction, it’s best to remove yourselves. There are other parks and other days.
Runyon Canyon Park, Los Angeles
Rosie’s Dog Beach, Long Beach
The off-leash area is delineated by a series of metal cutouts showing dogs at play, but you don’t really need those colorful figures to know where to go; just look for the real dogs cavorting in the water. When Cleo and I visited, we were joined by a fluffy pup in a Dodgers shirt, as well as some humans playing volleyball in Speedos. Be sure to bring your own supplies, including fresh water and poop bags, along with a good attitude.
El Dorado Park Dog Park, Long Beach
Huntington Dog Beach, Huntington Beach
The off-leash area at Huntington Beach covers more than a mile of the coast, giving dogs the space they need to dig, chase, flop and swim. There are poop bags and trash cans available, but you’ll want to bring your own water. Also, the nearest human bathrooms were out of order when we visited, so keep that in mind.
Sepulveda Basin Off-Leash Dog Park, Van Nuys
Baldy View Dog Park, Upland
War Dog Memorial Park, Riverside
This park features separate areas for large and small dogs, each with plenty of space for running around and chasing Frisbees. Escape is not an option with each area’s triple-gate system, and the water stations are clean. War Dog Memorial Park has only been around since January 2023, and one regular told me it’s a great spot that not too many people know about (until now, at least — sorry!).
Tonahill – Ruopp Park (a.k.a. Grape Street Dog Park), San Diego
Amenities include water stations for dogs and restrooms for humans, so you can plan to stay here for a while. Grape Street Dog Park’s official name changed in September 2024 to Tonahill – Ruopp Park, in honor of two San Diego police officers, Kimberly Tonahill and Timothy Ruopp, who were killed in the line of duty in 1985.
Fiesta Island Dog Park, San Diego
Most folks seem to take the main path and walk counterclockwise around the park, taking in views of least terns, kite surfers and water skiers along the way. If, like a reality TV star, you’re not here to make friends, that’s not a problem. There is more than enough space for dozens and dozens of dogs to play independently in the sand and scrub. If your pup is a runner, be mindful of gaps in the fence, although most dogs will be so tired out from all this open space that escape won’t be an issue.
