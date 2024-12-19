Advertisement
Five dogs on leashes standing near a hedge under a sunny sky
(Patrick Hruby / Los Angeles Times)
Travel & Experiences

These are the 9 coolest dog parks in Southern California — fur real!

By Keith Plocek
A well-designed dog park offers plenty of opportunities for pups and people alike when it comes to exercising, chatting and sniffing. (OK, maybe that last one is just for the pups.) Hang out at a good dog park for a while, and you’ll see plenty of happy pooches getting some much-needed physical activity, along with humans sharing shaded benches and plastic bags.

Dog parks aren’t for everyone. Some dogs — just like some people — don’t get along well with others. Some would rather stay home and curl up on the couch. But others thrive in the sun, and love to socialize and make friends.

This list is for you social animals, even though some of the parks, especially Fiesta Island in San Diego, are so big, you might have parts of them all to yourself. I stick to the big parks with my own dog, Cleo, who has back issues and cannot run around with other pups. Cleo’s wiggly little walk is part of her charm, but roughhousing is out of the question, so I’m careful where I put her down and let her sniff around. She still enjoyed coming along for most of the ride as I reported this story across Southern California.

Before we get to the list, here are some tips for playing nice at the dog park:

  • First, please follow the signs when it comes to separate areas for big and small dogs. Canines of all shapes and sizes are great — they’re dogs, after all! — but owners of small pups often prefer to keep them away from larger breeds.
  • Second, be sure to take off your dog’s leash before entering; this is easily done in parks with double-gate systems. New arrivals sometimes get swarmed and sniffed, and leashes can complicate the process and bring out aggression.
  • Third, and this one is a bit controversial, don’t bring toys to the park. The rules for private property fall apart inside those gates, and some dogs get agitated easily when others try to take their possessions.
  • Fourth, and hopefully we can all agree on this one, please pick up after your pup. Many of the parks on this list provide poop bags, but it never hurts to have an extra few with you.
  • And finally, stay alert. The social dynamics can change pretty quickly inside those gates, and even the friendliest mutt gets cranky sometimes. If you sense aggression in any direction, it’s best to remove yourselves. There are other parks and other days.
(Keith Plocek)

Runyon Canyon Park, Los Angeles

Hollywood Hills West Dog Park
By Keith Plocek
Say what you will about Runyon Canyon, about the parking, the influencers, the personal trainers and the smog. Some Angelenos even pronounce the word “Runyon” in way that signals disdain. But many dogs aren’t so picky about the people around them, and what they see, smell and hear is a chance to step away from concrete sidewalks. This is basically a giant off-leash dog park, complete with water stations and scenic spots for rest. The hike can be grueling for pups with short legs, but bigger dogs seem to have no trouble following their humans up to the top. And this is a park where you want a dog who knows how to keep pace; otherwise you might run into trouble with coyotes, rattlesnakes and foxtails. Keep your dog on a leash until the signs say otherwise, and be sure to bring poop bags; Runyon has a reputation for being a little messy in that respect.
(Keith Plocek)

Rosie’s Dog Beach, Long Beach

Long Beach Dog Park
By Keith Plocek
Ask any Long Beach dog person about parks, and odds are Rosie’s will come up pretty quickly in the conversation. This dog beach is L.A. County’s go-to spot for off-leash chilling in the sand. Named after a bulldog whose owner, Justin Rudd, worked in the early 2000s to open up this stretch of sand to canines, Rosie’s Dog Beach offers plenty of space for chasing and splashing.

The off-leash area is delineated by a series of metal cutouts showing dogs at play, but you don’t really need those colorful figures to know where to go; just look for the real dogs cavorting in the water. When Cleo and I visited, we were joined by a fluffy pup in a Dodgers shirt, as well as some humans playing volleyball in Speedos. Be sure to bring your own supplies, including fresh water and poop bags, along with a good attitude.
(Keith Plocek)

El Dorado Park Dog Park, Long Beach

Dog Park
By Keith Plocek
Long Beach has more dog parks per capita than any other city in Southern California, and Cleo and I visited nine of them on a recent Thursday. When it came to grass, amenities and community, El Dorado was the easy winner. This park features three enclosed areas, one for small dogs, one for large dogs and one for nobody at all. Park officials keep one section closed at a time to allow for seeding and maintenance, borrowing the idea from crop rotation, and the results were evident, especially when compared to some of the other muddy and dusty parks we visited. Here was green grass, along with solid tree coverage that provided shade to regulars who chatted about their pets. Water stations? Yep. Poop bags? Most definitely. Good vibes? Call it a trifecta. El Dorado might be named for the mythical city of gold, but you’ll still have to pay for parking; annual passes are available.
(Keith Plocek)

Huntington Dog Beach, Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach Dog Park
By Keith Plocek
Cleo loved Huntington Dog Beach so much, I felt bad for never bringing her here before. Maybe she had felt cooped up in the car after driving to so many parks, or maybe she was frustrated from not being allowed to play in all of them, or maybe this stretch of beach north of the pier is just that fun, but she was ready to party once her paws hit the sand. She walked. She sniffed. She stared at dogs playing in the surf. She made friends with humans passing by. Next thing I knew, she was running circles in the sand. Pure zoomies.

The off-leash area at Huntington Beach covers more than a mile of the coast, giving dogs the space they need to dig, chase, flop and swim. There are poop bags and trash cans available, but you’ll want to bring your own water. Also, the nearest human bathrooms were out of order when we visited, so keep that in mind.
(Keith Plocek)

Sepulveda Basin Off-Leash Dog Park, Van Nuys

Sepulveda Basin Dog Park
By Keith Plocek
Nestled along the Los Angeles River, this park has three separate areas: one for small dogs (under 25 pounds), one for large dogs (over 40 pounds), and one for small/timid dogs, which might make people with friendly 35-pound dogs scratch their heads, but everyone here seems to find their zone. Within each double-gated area you’ll find plenty of space for romping, as well as agility obstacles for the more goal oriented. There are also water stations and poop scoops, not to mention gophers poking their heads out of the ground; I saw a rather bold one on a recent Sunday afternoon, seemingly unaware of all the danger above. This is just a good park for hanging out, and that’s what the regulars do: lounging on plastic lawn chairs and chatting while tossing tennis balls.

(Keith Plocek)

Baldy View Dog Park, Upland

Upland Dog Park
By Keith Plocek
On a recent Friday afternoon, this park was full of mammals whose cars overflowed the small parking lot onto neighborhood streets. Once inside, a few dogs and their humans partook in obedience drills, complete with German commands, while many others ran around and made rowdy noises in groups. This park has separate areas for small and big dogs, each with a side-by-side set of double gates — double double double gates! — to insure that squabbles don’t break out when entering or exiting. There are clean restrooms for humans, as well as fire hydrants for pups. There is also a view (unsurprisingly, considering the name) of Mt. Baldy to the north. Baldy View Dog Park has plenty of options for agility training, a.k.a. doggie obstacle courses, but during our visit those tunnels and stairs were commandeered by kids. Just another day with the family — all of the family — at the park.
(Keith Plocek)

War Dog Memorial Park, Riverside

Dog Park
By Keith Plocek
Dogs have a played an important role in the United States military over the years, serving as sentries, messengers and sniffers, and this park celebrates their contributions with informative plaques around its periphery. You can learn about border collies finding wounded soldiers in World War I and German shepherds alerting troops to snipers in Vietnam, but your own dog likely will get tired of all that reading and soon start pulling you inside the gates.

This park features separate areas for large and small dogs, each with plenty of space for running around and chasing Frisbees. Escape is not an option with each area’s triple-gate system, and the water stations are clean. War Dog Memorial Park has only been around since January 2023, and one regular told me it’s a great spot that not too many people know about (until now, at least — sorry!).
(Keith Plocek)

Tonahill – Ruopp Park (a.k.a. Grape Street Dog Park), San Diego

San Diego Dog Park
By Keith Plocek
Balboa Park has three separate areas for pups to play off leash, but Grape Street Dog Park is the best when it comes to shade, views and amenities. Eucalyptus trees provide cover, giving this park an intimate feel that belies its five acres of roaming space. From some vantage points, you can watch golfers swinging away at a driving range. Other gaps between the trees offer glimpses of the downtown skyline. But the real sight here is all the dogs frolicking and running around in packs. There are no separate areas for big and small dogs, making this park a free-for-all.

Amenities include water stations for dogs and restrooms for humans, so you can plan to stay here for a while. Grape Street Dog Park’s official name changed in September 2024 to Tonahill – Ruopp Park, in honor of two San Diego police officers, Kimberly Tonahill and Timothy Ruopp, who were killed in the line of duty in 1985.
(Keith Plocek)

Fiesta Island Dog Park, San Diego

San Diego Dog Park
By Keith Plocek
I would call this the mother of all Southern California dog parks, but that implies it has descendants. No, Fiesta Island Dog Park is truly one of a kind. You and your pup can romp around on acres and acres of land, bordered by a bay — yes, this is a dog beach too — with views of SeaWorld roller coasters and cable cars in the distance. Fiesta Island doesn’t have the amenities you might expect at other dog parks; the dispenser for poop bags was empty when we visited, and I didn’t see a water station. But this park more than makes up for that with space, so much space.

Most folks seem to take the main path and walk counterclockwise around the park, taking in views of least terns, kite surfers and water skiers along the way. If, like a reality TV star, you’re not here to make friends, that’s not a problem. There is more than enough space for dozens and dozens of dogs to play independently in the sand and scrub. If your pup is a runner, be mindful of gaps in the fence, although most dogs will be so tired out from all this open space that escape won’t be an issue.
