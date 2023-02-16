9 gardens hidden in unexpected places around L.A.

Did you know L.A. has landscaping rules for gas stations? Yes, gas stations (what could be more ungreen?).

In 1996, city planners rolled out rules requiring at least 5% of a station’s “vehicular use area” to be landscaped “with one 24-inch size tree for each 250 square feet of interior landscaped area or fraction thereof.” (Smaller areas may be allowed if “horticulturally more appropriate.”)

I have to admit I’ve seen some inspired mini-gardens and planters brimming with flowers while pumping gas. Bottom line: You can find greened-up spaces where you least expect them. Here are nine places around Los Angeles that are worth rediscovering.