It’s kayak season. Head to one of these 8 L.A. spots for the perfect spring paddle
I’ve kayaked everywhere from the swamps in Florida to the mangroves in Saint Thomas and the harbors in San Diego, but there’s something special about paddling in L.A. If you’re used to gazing out to sea from your beach towel, you‘ll get a whole new perspective — you can the see the shorelines, the happy crowds and the seaside abodes from your own private vessel on the water. You might even get lucky and spot marine life (I’ll never forget the time a seal popped up right next to my kayak in Marina del Rey).
Kayaking is also a great workout — one that you can do alone or with a partner — and you stay (somewhat) dry, which is ideal for cooler days. You can explore waterways you might otherwise never visit, such as the Los Angeles River or King Harbor in the South Bay. And it’s just plain fun.
Whether you’re planning a visit to the City of Angels or you’re a local looking for a unique weekend outing, L.A. County is full of unique and scenic options for your paddles. From yacht-filled harbors and ocean excursions to calm canals and lakes, here are eight of the best places to go kayaking around L.A. Don’t have equipment or want some guidance? We’ve also got a handful of worthwhile kayak rental shops and tours.
Marina Beach
I love kayaking in Marina del Rey, because it offers a lively beach atmosphere but still feels like a break from the busyness of the city.
If you don’t have your own kayak, you can rent one from Pro SUP Shop, located directly on Marina Beach — you’ll see the kayaks and paddle boards laid out on the sand. Park in the public parking lot across the street from Jamaica Bay Inn, and stop at the hotel’s beachside restaurant after your paddle to recharge with appetizers and a cocktail. You earned it.
Pricing: A single-person kayak rental at Pro SUP Shop costs $32.50 for one hour, $42.50 for 1.5 hours and $52.50 for two hours. A double kayak rental costs $42.50 for one hour, $52.50 for 1.5 hours and $62.50 for two hours. Paddles and life vests are included.
Fisherman’s Village
Marina del Rey Boat Rentals is another tried and true rental provider in Marina del Rey. You can rent sailboats, motorboats, jet skis and, of course, kayaks. It can get crowded in the marina during spring and summer, so go before noon to avoid choppy water.
After your paddle, check out Fisherman’s Village for an array of locally loved boutique shops and seaside restaurants like Whiskey Red’s and KC’s Crêpes Cafe, which offer casual waterside dining experiences and a chance to catch all the action of the marina.
Pricing: Single kayak rentals at Marina del Rey Boat Rentals start at $19 for the first hour. See additional pricing here. Double kayaks start at $30 for the first hour. See additional pricing here. Kayak reservations are in-person only, on a first-come, first-served basis.
Terranea Resort
When you book through the hotel — don’t worry, you don’t need to be a guest — friendly and experienced instructors will take you on a 1.5-hour ride along the coastline, through kelp beds and to rocky shorelines where you’ll spot small fish and marine plants. You’ll get a glimpse of the Point Vicente Lighthouse, Catalina Island in the distance and leisurely hikers strolling along the coastal pathways. Make sure to keep your eyes peeled for dolphins and migrating whales: Gray whales migrate here from December to May, and humpback and blue whales migrate from June to September.
Valet at the resort lobby for $60 or park in the day golf parking lot for $20. Refuel post-kayaking with lunch at the resort restaurant, Nelson’s, for complimentary parking validation. If you’re got the time and are up for a splurge, treat yourself to a day pass at the spa too. For $120, you’ll get access to a steam room, cold plunge, sauna, jacuzzi and poolside food and beverage service. It’s the ultimate exercise recovery experience.
Pricing: Ocean kayaking at Terranea costs $150 per person for a 1.5-hour guided tour. Water shoes, helmets, life vests and a safety demonstration are all included. You can also opt for a three-hour guided kayak tidepool adventure for $185 per person or a three-hour guided kayak fishing adventure for $225 per person (fishing license required).
Castaic Lake
It gets hot in Santa Clarita during summer, so make sure to wear sunscreen and reapply throughout the day. It’s also a good idea to pack some sandwiches and snacks to enjoy at the picnic tables by the lagoon when you’re done kayaking.
For rentals, go with Cruise Castaic, a small, locally owned business that provides blow-up kayaks and paddle boards on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sundays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Inflatable paddles are significantly lighter than standard kayaks, making them easy to maneuver to and from the water. Call or text to request rentals outside of regular hours. Park in the 24-hour fishing pier parking lot for $12 and meet at the Lower Lake Lagoon boat launch.
Pricing: Kayaks are suitable for one or two people (with a combined weight of no more than 300 pounds), and the rental fee is $30 per hour. Paddles and life jackets are included.
Long Beach
You’ll take off from the beach directly across from the Naples Island Canals, where you’ll paddle past beautiful waterfront residences that you’ll want to look up on Zillow when you’re done. Additionally, the bay has six miles of waterways to explore, and you can kayak to your choice of six different food spots (including Starbucks and Jamba Juice) if you work up an appetite — just park your kayak on the designated dock while you pick up lunch.
Rent a kayak from Kayaks on the Water, an aquatic rental service that’s posted up right on the beach. You can book a rental once you arrive at the kayak launch or use the optional online reservation system, which allows you to book ahead of time after watching a series of short safety videos.
Pricing: Individual rates for kayak and paddle board rentals are $12 per hour with a minimum one-hour charge. You pay after you’re done kayaking, which is great for adventurers who want to hit the water without a time limit.
Redondo Beach
Dive N’ Surf is the neighborhood’s go-to water sports gear rental company, and it has everything you need for an afternoon of paddling. Park in the small lot at the Dive N’ Surf Rental Center location. Once you select your rentals, the team will direct you to the designated launch site.
If you’re partial to an organized tour versus navigating the harbor on your own, the Portofino Hotel & Marina offers occasional tours in partnership with the beloved outdoor equipment brand REI. Explore the coastline, get spectacular ocean views and search for pelicans and dolphins on the Pacific Coast Kayak Tour. Or choose the Learn to Kayak Class, where you’ll get kayaking fundamentals like water safety, trip planning and paddling techniques as you enjoy a relaxed paddle excursion through the harbor’s waterways. You can also rent kayaks from the hotel’s Dockside Adventure Center, open every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and paddle at your own leisure.
Pricing at Dive N’ Surf: Single kayaks are $17.50 per hour and double kayaks are $22.50 per hour. Both require a two-hour minimum and a $10 valet fee, which you’ll need unless you have a big enough car to transport the kayaks yourself.
Los Angeles River
You can choose from two different tour options. The first is a family-oriented route in the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area that’s ideal for all age groups, beginners and anyone looking for a leisurely and serene ride down the river. The second route in the Elysian Valley Recreation Area requires more physical exertion due to faster-flowing water and a longer trek to the launch site. You’ll receive a digital welcome kit with specific instructions on where to meet your guide before the tour.
Pricing: Tickets go on sale about one month before the season starts. An L.A. River kayaking tour costs about $50 in the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area and $75 in the Elysian Valley Recreation Area. All proceeds go toward the nonprofit’s conservation efforts and providing free tours for underserved communities in L.A.
Directions to your launch spot provided upon reservation.
Huntington Beach
Huntington Harbor Boat Rentals, located in Sunset Beach, provides single and double kayaks for beachgoers looking for an adventure. Kayaks are available Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations aren’t required, but it’s best to call ahead so you know the necessary equipment will be available and that conditions are right: Wind speed must be less than 12 miles per hour to permit kayaking and paddle boarding. If you’re new to kayaking, the friendly staff will give you a quick safety rundown and paddling tutorial before helping you into the water.
There are several paid parking lots nearby Huntington Harbor and Sunset Beach, as well as street parking along the Pacific Coast Highway.
Pricing: A single kayak rental from Huntington Harbor Boat Rentals costs $20 for the first hour, then $15 for every additional hour. A double kayak rental costs $30 for the first hour, then $15 for every additional hour.
