It’s kayak season. Head to one of these 8 L.A. spots for the perfect spring paddle

I’ve kayaked everywhere from the swamps in Florida to the mangroves in Saint Thomas and the harbors in San Diego, but there’s something special about paddling in L.A. If you’re used to gazing out to sea from your beach towel, you‘ll get a whole new perspective — you can the see the shorelines, the happy crowds and the seaside abodes from your own private vessel on the water. You might even get lucky and spot marine life (I’ll never forget the time a seal popped up right next to my kayak in Marina del Rey).

Kayaking is also a great workout — one that you can do alone or with a partner — and you stay (somewhat) dry, which is ideal for cooler days. You can explore waterways you might otherwise never visit, such as the Los Angeles River or King Harbor in the South Bay. And it’s just plain fun.

Planning your weekend? Stay up to date on the best things to do, see and eat in L.A.

Whether you’re planning a visit to the City of Angels or you’re a local looking for a unique weekend outing, L.A. County is full of unique and scenic options for your paddles. From yacht-filled harbors and ocean excursions to calm canals and lakes, here are eight of the best places to go kayaking around L.A. Don’t have equipment or want some guidance? We’ve also got a handful of worthwhile kayak rental shops and tours.