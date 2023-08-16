12 kid-friendly things to do around Portland, like meet robots and zip-line from trees

In deciding where to take a family vacation this summer, I had a few criteria. I wanted to be in nature, preferably among trees. I also craved some city charms — cool restaurants, quirky shops, interesting art and fun spots to entertain my two kids, ages 4 and 10. And due to my husband’s work schedule and some timing constraints, I preferred for us to stay on the West Coast, or someplace within a three-hour-flight radius from L.A.

This checklist led us to Portland, Ore., and we’re so happy it did.

My only encounter with the city had been decades ago when my college friends and I made a quick stop after a road trip up the Oregon coast. I remember eating at a veggie-focused restaurant and not much else. This time around, with the Subaru Crosstrek that our Portland friend let us borrow for the week, I was able to really explore the different neighborhoods, from quirky Hawthorne and sophisticated Nob Hill to vibrant Mississippi. (The constant observation from this family of coastal Angelenos: “It’s all so green!”)

Portland, it turns out, is quite the kid-friendly place. Just about every destination we visited not only welcomed children but actively worked to make their experience more magical: Corners of restaurants were stocked with toys and picture books, and our hotel lobby had “Bluey” on repeat. We also were able to take some worthwhile excursions just outside the city — to a fish hatchery, a wondrous waterfall and a theme park in a forest on a hill.

Here’s a list of things to do around Portland with kids — delightful experiences that earned a seal of approval from my own young travelers. This guide is hardly exhaustive, of course. While we packed a lot into our short trip, I was bummed to miss some cool family events — Americana music nights at Topaz Farm, the state’s largest sunflower festival and Pedalpalooza bike rides — which are all still happening this summer in case you’re able to make a trip.

For us, it will have to be next time. Luckily we all agree: There absolutely will be a next time.