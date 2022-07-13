8 SoCal tide pools to view magical sea life this weekend

Of all the remarkable things about tide pools, No. 1 on the list has to be this: Each visit offers an opportunity to observe something new. Will an octopus peek out from under a rock? Will warty sea cucumbers be squirming around the sea floor? Will a giant green anemone appear in all its giant green glory? You’ll have to go and find out.

While it’s impossible to know exactly what you’ll see in the rocky intertidal coves and nooks of the Southern California coastline on a given day, there are some mainstays: mussels upon mussels, hermit crabs (a perennial childhood favorite), barnacles, striped shore crabs, anemone, snails and tiny fish. Unlike at an aquarium, you’re watching the animals adapt in real time under real-world conditions, whether they’re looking for their next meal or trying to stay safe from predators. It’s a thrill whether you’re a third-grader on a field trip or an adult looking for a weekend adventure. (I can’t imagine anyone seeing an anemone swallowing a foot-long spiny lobster and thinking, “Eh.”)

As a coastal explorer, I’ve found there are two strategies to discover the tide pools: Cover a great distance or sit for long periods at a good pool and wait for the sea life to move about. For the best experience, do a little of both. Make sure to wear sturdy shoes — the rocks can be simultaneously sharp and slippery.

Before heading out, check the tides and arrive about an hour before the lowest tide. That way you have time to wander without worrying about the rising water. You can also download an app like Tide Alert (NOAA) and set up alerts for low-tide events every day.

Lastly, remember to look but not touch, and definitely don’t remove any of the sea life you find in the tide pools. That threatens the sensitive ecosystem and is strictly prohibited.

The best beaches to view tide pools are ones that contain lots of rocks, weather-worn boulders and abundant sea life. Here are eight can’t-miss favorites to explore this summer. By the way, if you think they are wonderful this time of year (and they certainly are), revisit them in December and January when the tides are at their lowest.