10 fascinating buildings in L.A. that you can actually tour

There’s a particular memory that floats into my head whenever I have a doughnut, which is to say fairly often. It’s of visiting the Helms Bakery building in Culver City on an elementary school field trip. I distinctly remember the cavernous factory, the noisy, metal machines and the strong smell of yeast. Even though I had always watched the pale yellow Helms Bakery trucks drive down the streets of L.A., delivering fresh baked goods to people’s doorsteps, being in the room where they were made was a thrill. At the end of the tour when we were each handed our own warm glazed doughnut that had come from the conveyor belts, my 6-year-old self was certain there was no greater joy.

I can’t revisit that experience — the Helms Bakery is long gone, replaced by a complex filled with retail stores, furniture showrooms and restaurants — but there are many other buildings around Los Angeles you can tour. Over the past weeks, I took both guided and self-guided tours through L.A. landmarks, entering hidden areas and seeing fascinating details I’d never know about by simply driving by.

Here are nine buildings worth an up-and-close look. Some evoke nostalgia, others offer sensory experiences. On all of these trips, you’re bound to learn something new and, as was the case with my bakery adventure, be left hungry for more. For guided tours, as schedules often change, be sure to call ahead.