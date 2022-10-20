12 secret stops on California’s iconic road to Big Sur
You’re in a hurry to see Big Sur, which makes sense. There’s no place like it.
But the coastline on the way is remarkable enough to make a destination in itself. And often it’s a more affordable, less crowded destination.
Even you’ve already done the most obvious attractions — Hearst Castle in San Simeon, for instance — why not spend more time exploring roadside nooks and ocean-adjacent crannies as you go?
Driving this stretch of Highway 1 is still one of the most amazing things you can do in California. Here’s how to find hints of history along the way.
It’s 56 miles between San Luis Obispo (where most of us leave U.S. 101 and hop onto Highway 1) and the Ragged Point Inn, the gateway to Big Sur. I made a couple of trips up there in the last two months, and these are my 12 favorite findings.
1. Go luxe at the Hotel San Luis Obispo
The similarly stylish 65-room Hotel Cerro, which opened on Garden Street in 2020 with Brasseries SLO on site and a pool on its roof, has comparable prices.
Looking to spend a little less? Cal Poly parents get “up to 25%" off at the Hotel SLO and at the Hotel Cerro.
Looking to spend a lot less? The basic, friendly Peach Tree Inn on the city’s Monterey Street hotel row usually has weekend rooms for $200 to $250 (and often weekday rooms for half of that).
2. Saddle up by the Madonna Inn
Whether or not you want to sleep in the Caveman Room ( Room 137), Love Nest (Room 183) or Old Mexico (Room 196), you may well enjoy clip-clopping up 1,292-foot-high Cerro San Luis Obispo (a.k.a. Mount Madonna) on an hourlong trail ride. As you climb, the rolling hills will spread out around you, the wind may toss your horse’s mane, you’ll probably glimpse 25-acre Laguna Lake below and your guide may share his most recent rodeo results. Madonna Inn Trail Rides are open to novices and experienced riders, ages 7 and up. Cost is $75 per person, reservations required.
3. Roam the Downtown SLO Farmers Market
On Thursday nights at 6, five blocks of SLO’s main drag, Higuera Street, are closed so people can browse from stall to stall. At full strength, the market includes more than 100 vendors, assorted artisans and live entertainment. There are farm-fresh chicken, ribs, pulled pork, corn on the cob, cheese, mushrooms, honey, Korean barbecue and that particular crescent-shaped bit of beef, best when grilled over red oak, known as tri-tip.
Note: There’s no farmers market on Thanksgiving.
As long as you’re downtown, you could admire Bubblegum Alley (it’s just what it sounds like).
4. Wake to lapping waves at the Shoreline Inn, Cayucos
I only had about 12 hours in town on my last visit, so I didn’t get to the widely admired Brown Butter Cookie Co. or much-admired Cayucos Sausage Co., but I did get a splendid dessert (carrot cake) at Lunada Garden Bistro, which has a pleasant courtyard and a fine cup of coffee from the Sea Shanty, which is the town’s old-school breakfast joint of choice. (It also has a lively patio and a fine collection of baseball hats hanging from its ceiling.)
5. Order blue corn at the Hidden Kitchen, Cayucos
It features a patio that peeks at the beach, a lot of branded merch for sale and a dining room with lots of blond wood and a few board games. There’s a surfboard on the wall and groovy, ‘60s-sounding guitar rock on the sound system. The founder, Amanecer Eizner, grew up at Esalen in Big Sur, then studied hospitality and tourism at Cal Poly SLO. The vibe is Joshua Tree by the sea. It might seem odd that a breakfast-based restaurant would wait until 9 a.m. to open, but this is an avowed “slow food” operation, and the proof is in the waffles. (Hidden Kitchen, open Thursdays through Mondays, closes at 3 p.m.) There’s another Hidden Kitchen in Cambria.
6. Find a hidden shipwreck at Estero Bluffs State Park
Well, more of a boatwreck, really. Since the summer of 2017, a rusting fishing boat, about 30 feet long, has been stuck in the shallows less than 20 feet from the bluffs. At low tide, brave or foolish people scramble around on the wreckage, which could give way at any time. Even at high tide (when I arrived), the vessel is well exposed, with seabirds swooping above and seaweed drifting nearby. Let’s just say it: It’s the best selfie op for miles around.
The state park is a narrow strip of oceanfront land, about 350 acres, and it only gained its protected status in 2002, after a community campaign blocked development. The wreck lies a mile north of Cayucos, about 500 feet from the parking area near North Ocean Avenue and Highway 1. I can’t explain why a hunk of rusting metal makes this raw landscape more compelling, but it does for me.
The story behind it? Apparently the boat’s name is Point Estero. Nobody was seriously hurt when it ran aground. And no government agency seems interested in dragging it away. “People love to check it out,” said Leah Corey, a Morro Bay science teacher who was collecting plankton samples on the morning I showed up.
7. Hang out in tiny, quirky Harmony
8. Build a driftwood palace on Moonstone Beach
9. Hide away in White Water on Moonstone Beach
10. Spread out (and play horseshoes) at Oceanpoint Ranch
If you’re thinking of getting dinner at Seachest Oyster Bar along Moonstone Beach, as many visitors do, you’ll need to line up at the restaurant at 5:30 p.m. to put your name in for the evening. They don’t take any other kind of reservations. Nor do they take any payment but cash. Yet the 5:30 p.m. line can stretch to 100 people, even on a fall weekday.
11. Watch seals bask at Piedras Blancas Elephant Seal Rookery
So, of course, you want to see them. And winter is prime time at Piedras Blancas, where hundreds of these seals at a time bask, spar, give birth and mate on a ridiculously beautiful stretch of state-controlled undeveloped coastline seven miles north of San Simeon.
It’s free and open every day. There’s a parking lot and boardwalk (wheelchair accessible), usually patrolled by a few volunteers. While you marvel, stay at least 25 feet away from the hulking beasts. Keep dogs and drones away altogether.
They’re called elephant seals because of the large proboscis grown by the adult males (which get up to 18 feet long and 5,000 pounds).
In November, thousands of the males begin showing up after months in the open ocean, to skirmish over dominance. In December, pregnant females start gathering in “harems” around dominant males. In January and February they typically give birth, followed by the resumption of mating a few weeks later.
12. Sleep above a sea cliff at Ragged Point
You can get a $34 halibut dinner in the restaurant or a hamburger at the snack shop for $7.50. And there’s a (very steep) trail down to the shore that I wouldn’t recommend to anyone with kids or with shaky knees.
One other Ragged Point asset: Pay phones. Cellphone coverage is notoriously scant from here through Big Sur, and outside shops and restaurants you will encounter more pay phones than you’ve seen in a decade.
Get inspired to get away.
Explore California, the West and beyond with the weekly Escapes newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.