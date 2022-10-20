12 secret stops on California’s iconic road to Big Sur

You’re in a hurry to see Big Sur, which makes sense. There’s no place like it.

But the coastline on the way is remarkable enough to make a destination in itself. And often it’s a more affordable, less crowded destination.

Even you’ve already done the most obvious attractions — Hearst Castle in San Simeon, for instance — why not spend more time exploring roadside nooks and ocean-adjacent crannies as you go?

It’s 56 miles between San Luis Obispo (where most of us leave U.S. 101 and hop onto Highway 1) and the Ragged Point Inn, the gateway to Big Sur. I made a couple of trips up there in the last two months, and these are my 12 favorite findings.