8 California hikes that take you through glorious fall foliage

Let me start with some expectation setting. There are many trails in L.A. — for instance, in the Santa Monica and San Gabriel mountains — that can give you small bursts of autumn color. But if you’re looking for some epic, sweeping vistas filled with brilliant foliage that screams “fall,” you’re going to have to hop in the car for a drive.

Believe me: It will be worthwhile. Those who decide to take a road trip to cooler climates will be rewarded with our state’s unique autumnal delights. Although we don’t have the idyllic colonial villages of New England, we do have the absolutely stunning backdrops of mountain ranges and alpine lakes. And while we have fewer species of trees that change color, we have a much wider range of elevations. This means that some types of trees can provide their own rainbows and that our fall color season lasts a lot longer than many popular leaf-peeping spots on the East Coast. You can keep track of current conditions throughout the state on the stalwart site California Fall Color.

So pack that car, put something pumpkin-spiced in your insulated travel mug, and enjoy these California foliage destinations. And if you prefer to stay around town, I’ve included some solid local strolls.