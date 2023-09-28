8 perfect California road trips to take for the ultimate fall vibes

They say California has no seasons. But anyone who’s taken the time to road trip around the state knows that’s not true.

The Eastern Sierras have spectacular fall colors, beautiful groves of yellow interspersed with vivid orange and reds. As far south as San Bernardino National Forest, you can find quaking aspen becoming bright and golden. And California’s famous wine countries take on warmer, earthier hues. Planted trees offer opportunities for urban leaf peeping.

Even parts of California that don’t see much fall foliage embrace the season. Pumpkin patches and pumpkin spice lattes abound. Orchards open for apple picking and cider galore. The cooler weather makes outdoor adventures in the desert much more enjoyable. Then there’s Halloween: both the kid-friendly trick-or-treating kind and the haunted kind geared toward adults. Whatever autumn vibe you’re looking for, California’s diverse geography and culture has something to offer.

Fall is also a great season to get in your car and drive around California, as the weather is perfect and summer vacation crowds have left. There are fewer crowds in most destinations.

From spots close enough for a one-day road trip to a weeklong adventure through different towns, below are ideas for different types of road trips to get you into the mood for fall. There are plenty of jumping-off points from these destinations for those who want to extend their road trip and explore more of this majestic state. Pointers on the map show the first destination on these road trips.