Work but make it summer: 8 L.A. co-working spots with lush outdoor seating

It’s that time of year again: peak summer in Los Angeles. As more companies adopt either a hybrid office/work-from-home model or embrace the fully remote life, spotted in the wild are Angelenos ditching their home offices and flocking to the city’s slew of gorgeous but — let’s face it — predictable co-working spaces. (We’re looking at you, Ace Hotel.)

While taking Zoom calls from a rooftop pool is undoubtedly on brand, I’ve been on the lookout for working areas that are less on the nose. I’m sharing unique spots — a mix of proper co-working spaces with outdoor seating, cafes with secret back patios, and restaurants and bars with community gardens — all boasting a commodity arguably more elusive to SoCal during drought season: lush greenery.

Why? There’s something invigorating about tackling your to-dos among walls of ferns or billowing bougainvilleas. Research suggests that being in contact with nature boosts your mental well-being and restores your attention (if you want a case study of one, I spent a week working in these spaces and barely scrolled through social media).

Ready to ditch your desk? Here are my eight favorite places in L.A. to work alfresco.