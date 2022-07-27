Work but make it summer: 8 L.A. co-working spots with lush outdoor seating
It’s that time of year again: peak summer in Los Angeles. As more companies adopt either a hybrid office/work-from-home model or embrace the fully remote life, spotted in the wild are Angelenos ditching their home offices and flocking to the city’s slew of gorgeous but — let’s face it — predictable co-working spaces. (We’re looking at you, Ace Hotel.)
While taking Zoom calls from a rooftop pool is undoubtedly on brand, I’ve been on the lookout for working areas that are less on the nose. I’m sharing unique spots — a mix of proper co-working spaces with outdoor seating, cafes with secret back patios, and restaurants and bars with community gardens — all boasting a commodity arguably more elusive to SoCal during drought season: lush greenery.
Why? There’s something invigorating about tackling your to-dos among walls of ferns or billowing bougainvilleas. Research suggests that being in contact with nature boosts your mental well-being and restores your attention (if you want a case study of one, I spent a week working in these spaces and barely scrolled through social media).
Ready to ditch your desk? Here are my eight favorite places in L.A. to work alfresco.
Second Home
Lush factor: 🌿🌿🌿🌿🌿
Jackson Market & Deli
Once you step inside, you’ll be met with an impressive little deli where you can order breakfast classics or custom sandwiches and peruse a mini market filled with imported wines and specialty cheeses. The real party is in the back, though. Through an unassuming outdoor corridor lined with potted plants and flower bouquets for sale is a secret oasis turned digital nomadland, complete with a gorgeous gazebo, billowing bougainvilleas and active koi pond.
Lush factor: 🌿🌿🌿
Cafe on 27
Tucked away in the Santa Monica Mountains, the outdoor breakfast-lunch nook feels as though it’s perched on a branch. Patrons with laptops can enjoy panoramic views of California oak woodlands and chaparral-covered ridgetops via an array of “seating experiences.” Pro tip: Pick the “Canyon Overlook With Barstools” option — and if you’re wondering, it’s exactly what it sounds like.
Lush factor: 🌿🌿🌿
Yuko Kitchen Miracle Mile
P.S. Don’t sleep on the wonton nachos.
Lush factor: 🌿🌿
The courtyard at Coffee Connection
As a place to work, Coffee Connection is a great find — not only because of its idyllic courtyard or reasonably priced espresso but because there is a real sense of hygge (the Danish term for simple pleasures and cozy contentment). Within minutes of sitting down, I witnessed a real-life meet-cute and later overheard neighbors recognize they were sitting a few tables from each other. Also, did I mention there is free parking (in the two lots across the street)? Add me to the roster of regulars, folks. I think I’m in love.
Lush factor: 🌿🌿
Pedalers Fork
After talking to some regulars, I learned the spot is considered to be a hidden haven of sorts; it’s less frequented and more laidback than neighbors Sagebrush Cantina and the Six Chow House (currently closed), making it ideal for co-working, especially on weekdays. So make yourself comfortable, grab a cold brew at 10-Speed Coffee Shop and lean into Calabasas’ best-kept secret.
Need a break from work? There’s a yoga studio upstairs that offers sound baths, breathwork classes and meditation.
Lush factor: 🌿🌿🌿
The Stonehaus
Lush factor: 🌿🌿
The Line Hotel lobby
Lobby lush factor: 🌿
Openaire lush factor: 🌿🌿🌿🌿
