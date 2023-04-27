11 places in L.A. to get your creativity flowing. Pottery! Neon bending! Glass blowing!

I’ve been envious of people with crafty hobbies. Even though I’m a full-time writer, the idea of making something new just because it’s fun somehow felt out of my reach. For years, I’d watch my mom make fresh jam and my roommates screen print designs onto tank tops, wishing I had my own craft to hone.

So when I moved to Los Angeles last summer, I promised myself that I’d finally take that pottery wheel class I’d been contemplating. After unintentionally making a lot of tiny shot glasses, I began throwing bowls and fancy little ashtrays that I’ve turned into a sort of show-and-tell whenever new people come over to my house. The things I’ve made are by no means masterpieces, but I’ve been making new friends and learning how to embrace the beauty of learning (and sometimes failing). I’m still hoping to make a full-size vase or plate, but in the meantime, I started to wonder what else I could learn around this city.

Planning your weekend? Stay up to date on the best things to do, see and eat in L.A.

As you might expect, L.A. has spaces where you can try just about anything. From candle making to Jaipur block printing and woodworking, there’s someone who can teach you any art form you can dream up. So if you’re itching to try out a new craft, here are 11 places where you can get started. (Note: Certain classes may not be currently offered. Check the websites for upcoming schedules.)