5 dance workout classes for when you want to sweat it out to Beyoncé with zero judgment

“Let’s go girls!”

Instructor Joe Davis lip-synched the opening line to Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” in the middle of Dance Church, a morning gathering that feels more like a party than a fitness class. The sweaty mob inside the studio at Stomping Ground LA went wild, moving their bodies and letting it all hang out, just as Shania would.

According to the workout-booking platform ClassPass, dance fitness broke into the top 10 most popular fitness classes for the first time last year. If you haven’t yet experienced the stress-busting joy of dancing in sync to a perfectly curated playlist with a room full of strangers, here is your moment.

These five classes in L.A. require no prior dance experience — you simply follow the moves of the teacher (or try out some of your own) and lose yourself in the music. There’s no attitude, no shame, no “right” way to look. You’re free to dance like no one is watching because really, no one is.