5 dance workout classes for when you want to sweat it out to Beyoncé with zero judgment
“Let’s go girls!”
Instructor Joe Davis lip-synched the opening line to Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” in the middle of Dance Church, a morning gathering that feels more like a party than a fitness class. The sweaty mob inside the studio at Stomping Ground LA went wild, moving their bodies and letting it all hang out, just as Shania would.
According to the workout-booking platform ClassPass, dance fitness broke into the top 10 most popular fitness classes for the first time last year. If you haven’t yet experienced the stress-busting joy of dancing in sync to a perfectly curated playlist with a room full of strangers, here is your moment.
These five classes in L.A. require no prior dance experience — you simply follow the moves of the teacher (or try out some of your own) and lose yourself in the music. There’s no attitude, no shame, no “right” way to look. You’re free to dance like no one is watching because really, no one is.
Dance Church
At a Saturday morning class at Stomping Ground LA in Alhambra, dancer Joe Davis took a spot in the center of the room and led the group of barefoot (or sock-clad) attendees, encouraging us to follow his movements but also riff off one another and find our own style. He transitioned from booty pops to step-touches to hip sways with feeling and flair.
Lit like a nightclub, the space boomed with a playlist that ranged from Major Lazer to Doja Cat to Lady Gaga.
When we weren’t grooving in place, we dance-jogged in a circle around the studio or moved en masse to the corners, jumping up and down and waving our hands in the air like we just don’t care. After a sweat-soaked hour of dance, we took it down to the floor for some ab and arm exercises and stretching before lying in savasana with our eyes shut. As we basked in the post-workout afterglow, a cool blast of aromatherapy wafted over us. I’m not sure if it came from a diffuser, a spray bottle or Davis waving around an aromatherapy-oil-soaked cotton ball. I was just too relaxed.
In-person classes are $20 ($10 with Dance Church Go membership) and held at 10 a.m. on Saturdays at Stomping Ground LA (shown on this map), 10 a.m. Sundays at LA Dance Project and 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at MiModa Dance Studio. Pre-registration and proof of vaccination is required.
Wil to Dance at LA DanceFit
Williams created a follow-along class with simple choreography that repeats itself so that any dancer, whether 18 or 80-plus, can stay engaged and develop a style. On the Thursday morning that I attended a class, it felt like a dance party with a playlist that included hits by ‘90s favorites Mariah Carey, Crystal Waters and Michael Jackson, along with newer tracks from J. Balvin, Daddy Yankee and Drake. Williams broke down the moves several times, sharing little tricks to help us get the hang of them (like focusing on a specific foot). There was no attitude, no pressure, and no shame in taking the entire hour to fully learn the steps.
LA DanceFit offers other beginner-friendly classes, including Wil’s Latin Cardio Pop and Vixen workouts. The first class is free. Register at LA Dancefit. It’s $25 for a single drop-in class, $99 for a monthly unlimited pass and $330 for a 15-class pass.
Mia Moves Me
While taking her signature “Mia Moves Me” class at Basement of NoHo (a dance studio just below Amp Studios), you can’t help but channel your inner bedroom-dancing teen while still getting a challenging cardio workout. She calls it dance therapy: “We will clear your mind and free your bod!” her website states. The pop moves, from struts and hip circles to twerks, snakes and hops are nonstop. All the while, the pink and blue flashing lights make you feel like you’re dancing in a club.
The Los Angeles class is on a break for September but will be back for pop-up classes in October. For updates, follow Mia Moves Me on Instagram or email miamovesme@gmail.com.
Pony Sweat
There’s no way you could feel awkward in this supportive environment, with dancers loosely following Richeson-Valiente’s grapevines, fist pumps, pivots and hip shakes. Check out my L.A. Times feature story on Pony Sweat here.
Classes are held at 10 a.m. every Wednesday and at 12:15 pm Saturdays at Live Arts Los Angeles in Glassell Park. Register on the Pony Sweat website.
Old School Skinny
Aerick was an instructor years ago on Oxygen’s “Dance Your A— Off,” a “Biggest Loser"-style weight-loss reality show, so he’s used to working with dancers of all abilities. The Luckies originally created the workout class for J’Nelle‘s mom, who needed to lose weight for her knee surgery.
Though the Old School Skinny class is an intense cardio workout, it feels more like a backyard boogie with songs from TLC, Stevie Wonder and Nicki Minaj. You somehow forget how hard you’re working. The couple’s enthusiasm is infectious, and the steps are easy enough to keep most people grooving nonstop.
Classes are held at 10 a.m. Mondays at the C Spot in West Adams (shown on this map) and 10:30 a.m. Saturdays at Crenshaw Yoga and Dance. The first two classes are free when you register online. After that, seven- and 10- class packs are available for $126 and $240, respectively.
