No gear? No problem. Adventure awaits at these 9 ‘ready-to-camp’ experiences around L.A.

From sipping coffee among the towering cedars of Big Bear to roasting s’mores under the starry sky of Joshua Tree, camping in California is one of the best ways to experience its full beauty.

But for many, the cost of buying a tent, trailer or other gear (and the hassle of figuring out how to use all of it) is enough to keep them from ever hitting that “reserve campsite” button.

For those people, there are options — many within a short drive of L.A.

Here are nine ways to get the “camping experience” without the prep and packing. Yurts along a lake. An Airstream oasis. A local company that will bring a fully-outfitted trailer to your campsite of choice. Traditionalists may reject these ready-made offerings as not actual camping — and yes, some can certainly be categorized as “glamping” — but they can truly be a stress-free way to spend the night in nature, especially if you’re short on time. Who’s ready for an adventure ASAP?

