Wheee! Here are 15 SoCal hiking trails with hidden tree swings

Jes Grosky and her boyfriend, Keith Shelter, were out for a hike near their home in Downey one weekend when they walked by a tree with a swing hanging from its branches near the trail. The tree was on private property so they didn’t use it, but the sight of it hit a nostalgic chord that stuck with them. “I just really wanted to get on and swing,” Grosky remembers.

This sparked a simple idea. Why not build some rope swings and start adding them to their favorite trails? The couple, who on most weekends can be found with their hiking boots laced up, wondered if people would feel the same they did. “We wanted it to be a little surprise moment for people. Something for them to discover on the trails,” Grosky says. Their hope was that it would inspire people to get out more and reconnect with nature. In the last year, they’ve put up 19 swings and are hoping to keep expanding. To help spread the word, drop location hints and share other hikers’ discoveries of the swings, the couple also started an Instagram account, @HikerSwing.

Planning your weekend? Stay up to date on the best things to do, see and eat in L.A.

The trick to finding the perfect swing-ready trail? “We discovered that for some properties controlled by the county you do actually need permits, so right now we try to focus on trails that are managed by the Bureau of Land Management,” says Grosky. “And we look for trails that aren’t too challenging but are harder than just an easy stroll.” The first swing they ever put up, Hiker Swing #1, was on the Cherry Canyon Park Trail in the San Rafael Hills near La Cañada Flintridge. In the future, they’re thinking about making rope swing kits that they can sell, or other fun merch just to keep the momentum and excitement going.

Advertisement

“The community does seem to love these swings,” Grosky says. “It’s so shocking to see the kinds of comments we get on Instagram, the people who tell us they found a swing and got so excited.”

Here are 15 trails with hidden swings. If you plan to head out and search for a swing, be aware that some hikes may require a fee or other permits, so check beforehand. And note that this map includes the locations of the trailheads or parks. Specific coordinates for the swings are not available, but all are in plain sight, so keep your eyes peeled.

Grosky and Shelter have also been informed by swing seekers that some swings have been getting removed. If you don’t see a swing on a trail that should have one, send them a message on Instagram so they can keep tabs on their list.

