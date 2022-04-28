9 little-known ways to see the Hollywood sign

Just to the north of the Griffith Observatory is the Charlie Turner Trailhead, the gateway to the hiking trails in the heart of Griffith Park. Even when the parking lot and restrooms nearby are swarming with people, you can usually find some solace with a quick hike north into the Berlin Forest. This forested picnic area celebrates our sister city status with the German capital. If the view of the Hollywood sign isn’t enough for you, keep hiking on the broad Mt. Hollywood Trail for about another half-mile to the Tiffany & Co. Foundation Overlook, a popular photo spot for the sign. Although there is almost always activity here, it’s a fraction of what you’ll find at the Observatory. Paid parking at the Observatory is $10 an hour Monday through Friday from noon to 10 p.m., and weekends from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. (fees help fund park improvements like the new bike lanes on Riverside Drive). If you arrive and leave before those times, you can park here for free. Otherwise, take the DASH Observatory in or take a short, steep walk from the Greek Theatre. Even better, make this a longer hike day by starting at Fern Dell and heading all the way up to Mt. Hollywood.

