Indoor rock climbing is on fire. These 7 great SoCal gyms let you grab hold of the thrill

Attached to a rope 50 feet in the air, you hook your heel onto a tiny ledge above your waist and leverage your body up, your arm muscles quaking as you reach for the ultimate hold. “One more push, and I’ll finish this,” you tell yourself. As you stretch your body and finally reach the top, you exhale, reveling in a moment of sweet success before gliding down to the floor to do it all over again.

In rock climbing, you perform feats you never thought you could, and the fun and feeling of achievement can be addictive. If you’re an old-school L.A. climber, you may remember a time when the city had no indoor climbing gyms. Luckily, that’s changed — climbing has grown steadily over the last five years at a rate of 4% per year, and there are now at least 486 climbing gyms in the U.S.

Training indoors can help prepare you for the mighty challenge of climbing outdoors by strengthening the muscles you’ll need and honing your technique. But indoor climbing has also become an art of its own, with route-setters creating dynamic climbing routes and two-person climbing routes that won’t be found on natural rocks. A gym can be a more accessible option compared to hauling out to Joshua Tree or Tahquitz Peak (especially on hot or rainy days), and it may feel safer for women, queer climbers and climbers of color. Increasingly, rock climbing facilities are also offering elevators and assisted climbing for adaptive climbers .

Along with climbing walls, many gyms provide weight rooms, showers and saunas, supplementary fitness classes like yoga and strength training, climbing technique classes, affinity groups and meetups, kids’ camps and special events for meeting other climbers.

If you don’t have a belay partner (a person who stands on the ground, managing the rope), you can make a public announcement at most gyms over the PA system, or write your name and contact info on a dry-erase board. Or you can look for a gym with an auto-belay system that automatically takes up tension and lowers you. If you’re just getting started, sign up for an intro to climbing or intro to bouldering class to learn the sport.

