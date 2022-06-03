These enchanting L.A. hikes take you above the ‘June gloom’ fog

June gloom — also known as May gray, No-sky July and Fogust, depending on the month you’re in — describes the reliable occurrence of thick, low, marine-layer stratus clouds that hover over coastal Southern California in the late spring and early summer. The phenomenon sometimes gets groans from Angelenos who weren’t planning on packing a sweater in their beach bag, but it plays an important environmental role. Without it, temperatures might soar dangerously high (and that may be happening already).

For hikers, June gloom offers an added bonus: With the right combination of timing, landscape and luck, that featureless layer of gray can provide some of the most dramatic scenery L.A.’s trails have to offer. The secret is to get above it. Here are six trails that help you do just that.

Tip: Keep a close eye on local forecasts and be sure to start your hike early — most of the time, the cloud layer burns off before the afternoon.