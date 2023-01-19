8 L.A. hikes you can get to from Union Station

L.A.'s biggest hiking buzzkill?

When you have to get into a vehicle, battle traffic, search for a parking spot and feed a meter, just to arrive at the start of a trail.

Luckily, the city has many beautiful hiking and walking trails accessible via public transit. And the hub of all public transit is Union Station, which opened in 1939 and is the largest passenger rail terminal in the western United States, home to L.A.'s Metro subways, light rail and buses, the Southern California regional Metrolink rail service and nationwide Amtrak service.

So the next time you’re pondering where to go for your nature fix, think outside the car: These eight treks can be reached by foot from Union Station or by transit from the terminal. Bonus: You can get some pre- or post-hike fuel at Traxx Bar & Restaurant or Homebound Brew Haus inside the station, which is an architectural marvel in itself.

Just remember, this is L.A., so getting to your destination may not always be super convenient. If you want better connectivity with the parks, advocate for it. Write to city officials. Because experiences in nature shouldn’t be reserved for people with cars.

