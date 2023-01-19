8 L.A. hikes you can get to from Union Station
L.A.'s biggest hiking buzzkill?
When you have to get into a vehicle, battle traffic, search for a parking spot and feed a meter, just to arrive at the start of a trail.
Luckily, the city has many beautiful hiking and walking trails accessible via public transit. And the hub of all public transit is Union Station, which opened in 1939 and is the largest passenger rail terminal in the western United States, home to L.A.'s Metro subways, light rail and buses, the Southern California regional Metrolink rail service and nationwide Amtrak service.
So the next time you’re pondering where to go for your nature fix, think outside the car: These eight treks can be reached by foot from Union Station or by transit from the terminal. Bonus: You can get some pre- or post-hike fuel at Traxx Bar & Restaurant or Homebound Brew Haus inside the station, which is an architectural marvel in itself.
Just remember, this is L.A., so getting to your destination may not always be super convenient. If you want better connectivity with the parks, advocate for it. Write to city officials. Because experiences in nature shouldn’t be reserved for people with cars.
Grand Park
Get there by foot: It’s a 0.6 mile walk from Union Station, and you can stroll through the nearby El Pueblo de Los Angeles Historical Monument (L.A.'s birthplace) on your way.
Get there by rail: Take the B or D (Red or Purple) line to Civic Center/Grand Park.
Los Angeles State Historic Park
Get there by foot: The southern entrance is a 0.8 mile walk from Union Station. Take extra time to wander through the Pueblo de Los Angeles before heading to Chinatown via Spring or Alameda streets.
Get there by rail: Take the Metro L (Gold) line toward APU/Citrus College and get off at Chinatown Station. The southern entrance is right off the bottom of the platform’s steps.
Vista Hermosa Natural Park
Get there: Take the B or D (Red or Purple) Line to Civic Center/Grand Park. Board the 10 Bus toward Melrose/Vine at Hill and 1st streets. Exit the bus at Temple/Edgeware. Walk south on Edgeware Road, then take a right on Court Street and a left on Toluca Street to enter the park’s western gate.
Ernest E. Debs Regional Park
Get there: Take the Metro L (Gold) line toward APU/Citrus College and get off at the Southwest Museum stop. Head east and cross Figueroa Street to the Sycamore Grove Park Playground. Walk through the park to the northern end, where a pedestrian footbridge crosses the Arroyo Seco Parkway. Then head south on South Avenue 52/Griffin Avenue to the Audubon Center.
Elysian Park
Get there: From Union Station, walk through the Pueblo to Cesar E. Chavez Avenue and Broadway. Take Metro Bus 4 toward Santa Monica and get off at Sunset/Douglas. Head north on Douglas Street to upper (westbound) Lilac Terrace, then walk east until you reach Elysian Park Drive.
Griffith Park, Western Canyon
Get there: From Union Station, take the B (Red) Line toward North Hollywood and exit at Hollywood/Western. Head north on Western Avenue until it turns into Los Feliz Boulevard, then enter the park on Fern Dell Drive.
Griffith Park, Parkline and DASH Observatory shuttles
Get there: From Union Station, take the B (Red) Line toward North Hollywood and exit at Vermont/Sunset. TheDASH Observatory shuttle departs from here, making stops inside the park.
Echo Mountain
Get there: Take the Metro L (Gold) Line toward APU/Citrus College and get off at the Del Mar station in Pasadena. Hop on the Metro 660 bus toward Fair Oaks–Loma Alta and get off at Fair Oaks/Wapello, then walk to the corner of Loma Alta Drive and Lake Avenue.
It's a date
Get our L.A. Goes Out newsletter, with the week's best events, to help you explore and experience our city.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.