Advertisement
Filters
Map
List
A pink and red background shows changing photos of a plane, beach, vineyard, garden and cocktail bar within a heart cutout
Hotels, vineyards and gardens are only some of the many options for L.A. couples to celebrate this Valentine’s Day.
(Photos from Silver Lake Pool & Inn, Hotel Indigo, Caroline Tran / Langham Huntington, Daniel Solomon / Terranea)
Travel & Experiences

14 perfect Valentine’s staycations for every type of L.A. couple

By Melinda Fulmer
Share

Sure, Valentine’s Day flowers are nice. Dinner out? Even better. But if you want an experience you’ll keep daydreaming about long past the Hallmark holiday, it helps to flee your everyday life — the laundry, the dishes, your Netflix queue — if only for a quick weekend.

In L.A., you don’t have to travel far to find unique activities, new-to-you neighborhoods and vibey hotels to cozy up in, giving you and your significant other time to reconnect and remember how much fun you have together.

Here are 14 hotel and activity pairings for every type of couple, from design lovers to outdoor enthusiasts.

Showing  Places
Wicker chairs at a table in a restaurant with green leafy wallpaper on a wall hung with lots of framed art.
(The Hollywood Roosevelt)

For the couple looking for vintage L.A. vibes: Stay at the Hollywood Roosevelt and watch some comedy at Largo at the Coronet  

Hollywood Getaway
Stay: You’ll feel like a power couple from a more glamorous era at the Hollywood Roosevelt, from your morning of tasting Nancy Silverton’s pastries in the lobby to your evening nightcap in vibey vintage bar the Spare Room (which is complete with two bowling lanes). Rooms from $220 a night. Tip: Though Marilyn Monroe lived in one of the suites by the David Hockney-painted pool, I’d recommend booking one of the newly renovated tower rooms.

Do: See your “SNL” and Netflix favorites onstage at the intimate music and comedy club Largo. “Judd Apatow and Friends” is scheduled for Feb. 17.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
A bartender makes a drink behind a bar.
(Silver Lake Pool & Inn )

For art-loving urbanites: Stay at Silver Lake Pool & Inn and visit the Museum of Neon Art

Silver Lake Getaway
Stay: The lush greenery and impeccably curated design elements of Silver Lake Pool & Inn, just south of Sunset Junction, set it apart from other beachy-chic hotels in L.A. The inn also boasts a lovely view of Griffith Park Observatory from its pool deck. Rooms from $306 a night.

Do: Why not express your love for one another in neon lights? The Museum of Neon Art in Glendale (the one topped with the girl in neon taking a swim) offers classes on the craft of neon bending and has a collection that includes the iconic sign from the Brown Derby restaurant chain. Want to really bask in the glow? The museum also hosts neon night walks and “neon cruises” in a double-decker bus.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
A hotel room focused on wellness with weights and a yoga mat.
(Four Seasons Los Angeles)

For the wellness devotees: Stay at Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills and take a rooftop yoga class

Beverly Grove Getaway
Stay: A wellness weekend doesn’t have to be all green juice and minimalism. There’s a more pampered option at one of the most plush retreats in the city: the Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills. Rooms from $815 a night.

Do: For head-to-toe restoration, request one of the hotel’s wood-floored wellness rooms, complete with special circadian lighting, yoga equipment, a soundscape machine and guided meditations by Deepak Chopra. If you’re looking to stay active during your getaway, hop on the in-room Peloton or book a yoga class on the rooftop helipad.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Lounge chairs under umbrellas poolside
(Isaac Maiselman / VEA Newport Beach)

For the couple looking for sun and the sea: Stay at VEA Newport Beach and go whale watching

Newport Beach Getaway
Stay: The new VEA Newport Beach resort and spa next to Fashion Island has great views by the poolside terrace bar, bike rentals for exploring and a free shuttle to nearby restaurants such as Marché Moderne. Rooms from $421 a night. If you check into a ground-floor room, you’ll have your own patio firepit for snuggling over hot toddies.

Do: It may be too early for swimming in the ocean, but it’s the perfect season for whale watching in Newport Beach. February is when you’ll see gray whales migrating along the coast — a boat ride with Newport Landing lets you see them up close.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Advertisement
A sculpture of a horse appears to be emerging from a wall next to a hallway.
(Hotel Amarano)

For the couple who wants to trot off into the sunset: Stay at Hotel Amarano and go horseback riding under the Hollywood sign

Burbank Getaway
Stay: You might not think of Burbank as a destination for romance, but hidden among the movie studios is the newly redesigned Hotel Amarano, which drips with Old Hollywood glamour. Rooms from $304 a night.

Do: If you’ve always wanted an excuse to experience the famed Sunset Ranch horseback rides under the Hollywood sign, here’s one. Around Valentine’s Day — and with a couple of days’ notice to book — Hotel Amarano will deliver a sweetheart package with a sunset horseback ride for two, a night in a one-bedroom suite, craft cocktails for two at the FYC Bar & Kitchen and breakfast there the next morning for $789.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
A helicopter with a couple hugging in the background at sunset.
(Hotel Indigo)

For the high-flying (and big-spending) romantics: Stay at Hotel Indigo and take a helicopter ride over L.A.

Downtown L.A. Getaway
Stay: It’s worth battling downtown traffic to get to Hotel Indigo, the sleek downtown high-rise with city-light views, a rooftop pool and modern decor in every conceivable shade of blue.

Do: Sure, there are plenty of hotels offering Champagne and chocolates for Valentine’s Day, but this downtown hotel near L.A. Live is offering an over-the-top experience for guests with more money than time. The Hotel Indigo has a “Love Is in the Air” package that includes two nights in its presidential suite, a helicopter ride on Orbic Air over the Hollywood sign or Malibu coastline, a couples photo shoot to commemorate the night, as well as the requisite chocolate truffles and Champagne, room-service breakfast and luxe Kerstin Florian gift bags to take home. At $8,000, this kind of grand gesture doesn’t come cheap. But at least you’ll have the pictures to prove it. To book the package, email peter.choi@ihg.com.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
A picnic table with place settings on the beach.
(Santa Monica Picnic Co. )

For the couple that lives in flip-flops: Stay at the Huntley Hotel and enjoy an Instagram-worthy sunset picnic

Santa Monica Getaway
Stay: A couple of blocks up from the beach is the elegant Huntley Hotel, with its sleek white interior and patios with sweeping views of the coast. Rooms go from $355 a night. The best view is 18 floors up in the Penthouse, where many guests — and locals — stop for a nightcap.

Do: Treat your Valentine to an Instagram-worthy sunset picnic by Santa Monica Picnic Co. at Lifeguard Tower 28, with a custom picnic table shaded by an umbrella, goose-feather designer pillows, linen tablecloths, flameless candles, a wireless speaker, a charcuterie board and twinkle lighting overhead. Add flowers, a cake or even a sound bath or yoga session to amp up the experience.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
An aerial view of a winery and resort.
(Carter Estate Winery and Resort)

For wine lovers: Stay at Temecula’s Carter Estate Winery and Resort and float in a hot air balloon over the vines

Getaway
Stay: Temecula is a quick getaway that delivers the feel of Napa or Sonoma, if not the same world-class wine prestige. And there’s no bad view from the U-shaped section of vineyard-facing bungalows at Carter Estate Winery and Resort. Rooms from $238 a night. Sipping a flute of the resort’s Blanc de Blanc as you watch the sun set over 120 acres of vines truly sets the scene for romance.

Do: If you really want to make an impression, the hotel has a hot air balloon package that lets you float over wine country with California Dreamin’ Balloon Adventures.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Advertisement
Wood tables and chairs under umbrellas on the patio at Hotel June.
(Hotel June)

For the outdoor adventurers: Stay at Hotel June and hike Malibu’s Solstice Canyon

Malibu Getaway
Stay: Hotel June off Pacific Coast Highway is a modern take on the classic beach bungalow, with midcentury furniture, black-and-white photography, vintage deadstock African fabric robes and hammocks scattered across its patios. Rooms from $484 a night.

Do: Hiking doesn’t get much better than in Malibu, where the ocean breeze fans you as you ascend to sweeping views of rolling green hills. Try the three-mile Solstice Canyon Loop Trail, which passes the oldest still-standing stone building in Malibu, as well as a waterfall, a creek and the ruins of a mansion.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
A garden filled with trees and bushes, a Japanese lantern and rock walls.
(Caroline Tran / Langham Huntington)

For the garden enthusiasts: Stay at the Langham Huntington and stroll through its gardens

Getaway
Stay: If life never seems to slow down, check into the Langham Huntington, Pasadena, the Myron Hunt-designed grande dame of hotels that has been catering to stressed-out businesspeople, tourists and locals for more than 100 years (this includes its stint as a Ritz-Carlton between 1991 and 2008). Rooms from $298 a night. Fun fact: The Langham had the first Olympic-sized pool in California.

Do: Stroll along the hotel’s recently restored Picture Bridge with hand-painted gables or through its relaxing Japanese garden after a cocktail in the original Tap Room bar. And if the flowers scattered throughout this Rose City hotel aren’t enough, it’s just a quick drive to the Huntington Library’s romantic Chinese Garden or to the Norton Simon, which boasts both a sculpture garden around a pond and Cezanne’s “Tulips in a Vase.”
Read AllRead Less
More Info
The steps leading to a building entrance pass a colorful mural and shrubbery.
(Soho House)

For the ultra-creative couple: Stay at Soho Warehouse and take a pottery class at Still Life Ceramics

Downtown L.A. Getaway
Stay: DTLA’s Arts District has more stylish restaurants, galleries and bars per block than just about any other part of the city, so it only makes sense that you’d want to be in the center of it all. Book a night at Soho Warehouse, the edgy members-only club located in a former warehouse and recording studio (rooms from $415 a night for nonmembers), where you’ll be among design-minded types and other creative souls.

Do: Get your hands dirty at Still Life Ceramics, which has a “Bowl in One” class for newbies to learn how to throw a bowl on the wheel in an hour (your fired and glazed masterpiece will be ready for pickup in about three weeks).
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Beach umbrellas on the sand in a cove.
(Daniel Solomon / Terranea)

For the couple that doesn’t want to leave the resort premises: Stay at Terranea in Rancho Palos Verdes and try archery by the sea

Rancho Palos Verdes Getaway
Stay: There are few resorts in town that make you feel like you’ve really escaped L.A.; Terranea — spread out across 120 oceanfront acres of the Palos Verdes Peninsula — is one of them. Rooms from $518 a night. Pro tip: If you arrive for a spa service in the morning, you can enjoy the spa and its pool and restaurant until 8 p.m. Also, most of the resort’s rooms have an ocean view so it’s possible in February to do a little whale watching from your balcony. (I saw one from the lobby balcony when I stopped to take in the view.)

Do: There’s no need to get in a car here, as unique activities from couples falconry, tidepooling, kayaking, hiking, golf and tennis are hosted on-site (as well as eight restaurants, including mar’sel with its Michelin-starred chef). If you’re looking to learn a new skill, you might try archery on Terranea’s beach cove with sweeping views of Catalina.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Advertisement
The exterior of Pendry hotel.
(Christian Horan Photography / Pendry)

For the couple with high hopes: Stay at Pendry West Hollywood and pass the prerolls at Ganja Giggle Garden

West Hollywood Getaway
Stay: The quirky new Pendry (formerly the House of Blues), located on the Sunset Strip, has that trendy “What happens in WeHo stays in WeHo” vibe, with its teal walls and artsy clubhouse feel. Even the Arnold Palmers in the lobby can be spiked by the bartender if you know the code word. Have some appetizers by the rooftop pool, or indulge in its Love of Food package, which includes a $150 credit to Wolfgang Puck’s Ospero restaurant. Rooms from $493 a night.

Do: Whether you’re cannabis-curious or imbibe regularly, West Hollywood’s Ganja Giggle Garden, on Santa Monica Boulevard behind the Woods dispensary, is worth the trip. Purchase some prerolls in the stylish shop co-owned by a group including Woody Harrelson, Bill Maher and John McEnroe, or sidle up to the cannabis beverage bar on the back patio before relaxing in the lush tropical garden, complete with parrots, Buddha statues and a koi pond.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
People in the street between Walt Disney Concert Hall and the Conrad hotel.
(Conrad)

For the musically minded: Stay at Conrad Hotel and see a show at the Music Center

Downtown L.A. Getaway
Stay: The breathtaking Conrad hotel offers sweeping floor-to-ceiling views of downtown, and don’t miss José Andrés’ San Laurel restaurant, which has amazing food (try the garlic shrimp), signature cocktails and an absolutely killer view of Disney Hall. The corner suites here have the best views as well as a great midcentury vibe for lounging in your hotel robe. Rooms from $348 a night.

Do: Watch some live entertainment at the cultural gem that is the Music Center, whether your jam is more “The Marriage of Figaro” playing at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, “The Secret Garden” onstage at the Ahmanson Theatre or John Legend at Disney Concert Hall.
Read AllRead Less
More Info