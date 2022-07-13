Visitors to the Griffith Observatory look at a display explaining light in the universe.

Thinking about the galaxy? These L.A. space places will spark even more wonder

If the latest eye-popping views from NASA’s Webb Telescope have you thinking about space, here’s good news. The Los Angeles area is home to several spots devoted to seeing the stars and better understanding them.

Here’s a list to get you started — including a bonus location (with vintage Apollo hardware) from San Diego.

If you’d rather be alone with the firmament — just you, the stars and your naked eye — seek out a relatively dark stargazing spot like one of these. And if you prefer your stars more down to earth, well, there’s always the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

