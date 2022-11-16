8 exhilarating (and free!) outdoor workout spots in L.A.

Of the many things the pandemic has forced Americans to rethink is the Western ritual of “going to the gym.” Driving to an indoor facility to grasp equipment and thrash about in stale air just isn’t what it used to be.

In its place: sunlight, oxygen and the electro-charged surface of the Earth. This shift, along with studies about the benefits of exercising outside, got us thinking:

Where are the best places in L.A. to breathe, move and sweat for free while absorbing a little Vitamin D? Which L.A. parks have exercise equipment? What are the best outdoor spots for doing squats and push-ups?

We wanted to offer up more than hikes (though we have plenty of recommendations for those). And while the air is getting chillier, here in SoCal, the winter months are hardly an exercise deterrent. The only thing between you and an outdoor sweat-sesh is your front door.

Which exercises should you do at the following sites, you ask? Try one of each: a lower body push (a squat, lunge or jump), an upper body push (push-up, shoulder press, dip), an upper body pull (pull-up, row, curl) and a core movement (plank, crunch, twist). Perform as many as you can of each, for three rounds. Beginners should start slowly, adding on more reps as they build strength and endurance.

Anything is better than nothing. Movement is medicine. And remember: Cavorting outside is what our bodies are designed to do.