Tap into your inner artist at these 8 chill ‘craft and sip’ (or smoke) events in L.A.

There’s something soothing about making art with others in a low-key setting. That’s why you’ll find so many “paint and sip” (or smoke) events around L.A. — as the libations flow, so does the creativity.

For me, marijuana helps me unwind, so when I signed up for a pot + paint class at Pot Studios — West Adams’ BIPOC-owned-and-operated pottery studio offering bong- and pipe-painting classes — I knew I would make something both beautiful and useful.

The class was held at Little Pot, the sparsely decorated annex building adjacent to the main Pot Gardens studio. A handful of long tables were set up in the space along with a shelf containing blank pottery pieces, including ceramic bowls, bongs and rolling trays alongside mugs, vases, planters and seasonal holiday decor. In addition to empty paint palettes, each seat was set up to include a sponge, ashtrays and water cups to share.

I chose a bong, loaded up my palette with some of the large, shareable paints arranged on the front table, selected brushes and sat down to freehand some basic shapes in pencil. After deciding to paint a fishbowl scene, I began to roughly draw the outlines of a goldfish, seahorse and aquarium fauna while puffing away at a pre-packed jay.

At the end of the two-hour session, I quickly added a final layer of paint to the piece, which was collected by a studio facilitator and set aside for the kiln. (For one-time classes, pieces are made available for pickup 30 days later).

While I enjoyed puffing and painting alone, the workshop is ideal for couples and small groups looking to bond over a creative activity. Or stoners looking to personalize their most used dish in the house.

Interested in painting and partaking? Here are eight opportunities to puff, sip and paint.