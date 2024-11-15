Tap into your inner artist at these 8 chill ‘craft and sip’ (or smoke) events in L.A.
There’s something soothing about making art with others in a low-key setting. That’s why you’ll find so many “paint and sip” (or smoke) events around L.A. — as the libations flow, so does the creativity.
For me, marijuana helps me unwind, so when I signed up for a pot + paint class at Pot Studios — West Adams’ BIPOC-owned-and-operated pottery studio offering bong- and pipe-painting classes — I knew I would make something both beautiful and useful.
Planning your weekend?
Stay up to date on the best things to do, see and eat in L.A.
The class was held at Little Pot, the sparsely decorated annex building adjacent to the main Pot Gardens studio. A handful of long tables were set up in the space along with a shelf containing blank pottery pieces, including ceramic bowls, bongs and rolling trays alongside mugs, vases, planters and seasonal holiday decor. In addition to empty paint palettes, each seat was set up to include a sponge, ashtrays and water cups to share.
I chose a bong, loaded up my palette with some of the large, shareable paints arranged on the front table, selected brushes and sat down to freehand some basic shapes in pencil. After deciding to paint a fishbowl scene, I began to roughly draw the outlines of a goldfish, seahorse and aquarium fauna while puffing away at a pre-packed jay.
At the end of the two-hour session, I quickly added a final layer of paint to the piece, which was collected by a studio facilitator and set aside for the kiln. (For one-time classes, pieces are made available for pickup 30 days later).
While I enjoyed puffing and painting alone, the workshop is ideal for couples and small groups looking to bond over a creative activity. Or stoners looking to personalize their most used dish in the house.
Interested in painting and partaking? Here are eight opportunities to puff, sip and paint.
Puff and paint a pipe (say that five times fast) at Pot Studios
“We are not a dispensary,” clarifies a large banner on the side of POT Studios’ Mid-City location.
While it may not sell marijuana, 4/20-friendliness is baked into the ethos of the BIPOC-owned, operated and focused pottery studio, where monthly pipe-making workshops and weekly ceramic paraphernalia-painting classes are held.
The pot-friendly workshops were planned from the outset “to destigmatize cannabis consumption while creating a fun space for our communities to get together,” says owner Mandy Kolahi, who has operated the business since 2017.
“Part of the dream was to create a place where we can make the actual bongs and pipes while smoking weed at the same time,” she said. “Many ceramic spaces traditionally frown upon or even outlaw cannabis accoutrement from being made so we wanted to open as an alternative to more vanilla pottery spaces.”
Paint with a side of cat therapy at Tail Town Cats
If 40 free-roaming, friendly felines sounds like your idea of a good time, consider the non-profit Tail Town Cats where adults 21 and older can BYOB and create a cat-inspired “meowsterpiece” while fraternizing with more than three dozen muses.
The cat lounge and adoption organization was started by Carol Warren and her daughter Naiya Wang three years ago to provide a free-roaming environment for adoption-ready rescue cats and help them find forever homes. Today, the business is non-profit and entirely volunteer-run, including lounge staff, foster parents and an adoption team.
The 2,000-square foot adoption center and event space is akin to a cat cafe, with event offerings designed to bring in prospective pet parents and help to socialize the kitties. In addition to monthly Meow & Paint events, regularly scheduled events include Cats on Mats (yoga and pilates sessions), bingo, Dungeons & Dragons, art shows, trivia and seminars.
Executive director Gwendolyn Mathers first got involved as a kitten rescue volunteer, managing and curating the available cats and helping to turn the business nonprofit. “While most of our guests are cat lovers, some are simply cat-curious or just along for the ride,” said Mathers. “Not just what you might think of as crazy cat ladies.”
Mathers, who has a degree in studio art, launched the sip & paint series with rotating monthly themes and seasonal concepts. The organization celebrated its second anniversary with a community art show held inside the adoption lounge where art was sold to support the non-profit’s efforts. “You just may end up meeting your new best friend and bring home a furry member of the family in addition to a work of art,” said Mathers.
Experience bottomless mimosas and skyline views at Sunset Rooftop
Have you ever been to a day party and thought, “I wish there were paint and easels here”? Look no further than Sunset Rooftop, where the views are Instagram-worthy and the mimosas are bottomless.
The restaurant, bar and hookah lounge sits atop a plaza in Hollywood and offers gorgeous views as well as varied programming. In addition to regular sip, smoke and paint classes (attendees have the option to include hookah), the establishment also hosts candle-making and pottery workshops as well as live comedy and karaoke nights.
“We introduced paint classes to offer a creative and relaxing experience that complements our unique outdoor setting,” said Armond Nazarian who owns the business with his brother Arbi.
But the covered deck is just as nice, with an art installation featuring dozens of open umbrellas hovering above the tables like a scene out of “Mary Poppins.”
“The natural beauty and atmosphere of our location make it the perfect place for guests to unwind, connect and explore their artistic side,” said Nazarian.
Experience a concert-inspired 'paint and sip' night with De Milo Events
Owned by sisters Valerie, Karina and Andrea Ortiz, the events company was started to help bring in patrons after the pandemic slump. Soon, videos of their events started gaining traction on social media, racking up as many as 2 million views. Nowadays, the sisters host paint “and sip parties” in West Hollywood, Little Tokyo, Fullerton and Ontario and have expanded to serve neighborhoods in Orange and Ventura counties, the Inland Empire and San Diego.
“Our friends and family have always known us for throwing the best parties, so planning these events just came naturally to us,” said Andrea. “My sisters and I curate every aspect of the event together, including the original artwork, music playlists, themed cocktails and decorations.”
Andrea Ortiz, an aspiring DJ, sketches and designs all of the original artwork which is later printed on canvas. Nights are often themed to honor the demographics of the neighborhood. Those have included Chappell Roan, Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter-themed nights in WeHo and evenings honoring such LatinX icons as Karol G, Jenni Rivera and Juan Gabriel in South L.A. A De Milo Events celebration for Dia de Los Muertos saw as many as 200 participants.
“We aim to re-create the energy of a concert and we love when guests come dressed up to theme,” said Andrea. “While guests are painting, we pass the mic around, giving everyone a chance to let loose and belt out their favorite songs. It’s about having fun, being creative and enjoying the moment with great music and company.”
Next event: Nov. 21, “Short ‘n Sweet,” a Sabrina Carpenter “paint and sip” and listening party. $50. Register here.
Create experimental mixed-media art with Craft & Arts
Founded by Christopher Kent, the organization’s “head homie,” Craft & Arts has been in business for seven years, offering open-ended, fully immersive mixed-media arts classes for adult beginners using varying media, including collage, duct tape, stencils, markers and paint.
“The goal is to create, to inspire creation and to inspire appreciation of the process of creation,” said Kent. “My event is a crash course of loose learning and state of play, with no wrong answers. I didn’t see any creativity in someone painting my painting, so I created the class I was interested in that I didn’t see exist.”
In addition to Not Your Average Paint Night, Kent also hosts Paint-ish & Play (using plywood), Free Play (rudimentary collages on cardboard) and Story Time ‘Zine making classes.
“I don’t care if you like your piece, I care more about the journey of creating; the process and taking you through that in its entirety,” said Kent. “It’s not easy to ‘sell’ to people who don’t identify with being an artist and have a hard time visualizing themselves with open-ended creativity — those people tend to believe they need step-by-step [instruction]. I wanted to awaken that ability [and show people] it’s therapeutic and expressive and valuable to society.”
Next events: A limited number of classes will return to the schedule in 2025.
Sip 'n sew at StitchSpace L.A.
Co-owned by instructors Samatha Bloom and Amy Russell, the Sherman Oaks sewing and fiber arts studio has been in operation for five years. Among its offerings are classes in machine and hand sewing, crochet, knitting and quilting. (Bloom specializes in crochet and fiber arts, while Russell leads as the sewist.)
The studio’s aesthetic reflects the varied crafts offered here, with framed woven and needlepoint projects adorning the walls alongside mannequins displaying handmade garments. Biweekly Sip ‘N Stitch events feature projects ranging from needle-felted pet portraits to macrame and flower crowns.
The studio also hosts bimonthly marketplace events showcasing local artists and makers. “We really try to create a community and give people of all ages many different opportunities to create and support others who are as well,” said Bloom.
Next “Sip ‘N Stitch” event: Dec. 12, when participants will make needle felted ornaments. $60. Wine and snacks provided. Register here.
Bring you own reference photo to paint at These Hands Maker’s Collective
Denise Ambrosi, who started the collective about six years ago, opened the current space — a sunny, open workshop on Washington Boulevard — in 2022. With craft supplies for sale, co-working stations for artists-in-residence and large tables for classes, These Hands draws neighbors and crafty friends from around the city. It’s also home to Moving Thread, which hosts sewing workshops for all different skill levels.
“I want it to be a creative community,” Ambrosi said. “I want people to be able to come here and feel like it’s a place where they can come and relax, and just kind of get out of their heads and get off their phones.”
Ambrosi hosts an occasional “paint and sip” event using elevated easels where guests are guided through simple steps to create their own works of art. While suggested templates are provided as a guideline, painters are encouraged to bring their own reference photos, which Ambrosi will help trace onto canvas.
Additionally, monthly “make & mediate” sessions from art therapist Hannah Schaler include rotating mediums like block printing, sacred geometry, upcycled gifts and gel printing. While they are not smoke- or sip-friendly, the events will encourage a natural high by tapping into one’s creative expression.
Though many of the classes at These Hands are focused on fiber arts — weaving, embroidery, knitting, crocheting, punch needle and fabric dyeing are just a few of the options — you can also try courses like jewelry making, paper cutting and even chocolate tasting.
“We have a chocolate teacher who works with us from [the] Gourmandise School of cooking,” Ambrosi explained. “It’s a mixture of creative tasting, where you taste a piece of chocolate and then you paint what you taste.”
Next event: No “paint and sip” events are currently scheduled, but check the calendar for upcoming workshops.
Unlock your creativity at the Painted Peach
Tutschek opened the studio (which hosts events in Malibu and Venice) as a way for others to experience an intimate and authentic artist experience while offering guidance on exploring one’s creativity.
“From the moment you step in, you’re surrounded by banana trees, hummingbirds and nature, setting the tone for an intimate and cozy experience,” she said. “I created the business to allow others the opportunity to be reminded of the freedom art brings us and a space for them to get creative.”
Next “Paint and Pour” event: Nov. 21. $75. Register here.
Sign up for The Wild
We’ll help you find the best places to hike, bike and run, as well as the perfect silent spots for meditation and yoga.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.