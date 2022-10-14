The 13 scariest places in L.A. to be when you’re high

There’s nothing as scary as being high and finding yourself in a place with absolutely terrible vibes. Perhaps you’ve experienced this at an overwhelming grocery store or a very crowded event. Or maybe you have a friend who stopped taking edibles after they went to Chipotle and felt like they were trapped in a fish bowl filled with steak and barbacoa.

Because it’s Halloween season (and because this assignment sounded more fun than putting together a list of pumpkin patches), we set out on a quest to find the scariest places to be in Los Angeles while high. We skipped haunted houses and other obviously terrifying destinations — we wanted to be hilariously spooked, not forever traumatized — and visited sites around the city that you can check out well beyond October, even if you’re totally sober.

We humbly invite you to join us on a jaunt through the list of 13 spots. A few things to note before we blast off: First, many of the places we thought might be total buzzkills (Ikea, were lookin’ at you) turned out to be surprisingly fun while high. Second, we embarked on this adventure as a duo not just for creative reasons but safety reasons too; there was always one sober reporter behind the wheel while the other was behind the vape pen. And we recommend you take the same approach (or, better yet, call a rideshare so all parties can get stoned).

And finally, despite what felt like Herculean efforts, we didn’t make it to everything on our wish list; (shoutout to the Bloc’s corkscrew parking ramps and the slate of amateur improv shows in an East Hollywood strip mall that failed to materialize (improvisation at its finest). Still,we hope you enjoy these spooky and haunting thrills.