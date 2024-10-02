6 fall road trips to California mountain towns for pine-scented air and cozy vibes

I’m not much of a snow adventure person. And by not much I mean not at all. The closest I’ve come to engaging in winter sports is ice skating in a city rink.

Still, I always jump at the chance to escape the city for the mountains. But while friends are shredding down the slopes, I’m there for the tranquility, fresh air and small town vibes. I love sipping cider in the tasting room at Wilshire’s Apple Shed in Oak Glen, winding up Mountain 99 from Kernville into the Sequoia National Forest and walking the trail around Lake Arrowhead on a crisp morning.

Since basing a trip off of the snowfall isn’t exactly my thing, I came up with a list of my favorite mountain towns that are suitable for year-round travel. They’re especially lovely during the fall when the temperatures drop. Pro tip: Request a seat next to any restaurant fireplace and take in the majestic views.

These locations are all within a few hours drive from Los Angeles, so whether you’re looking for quiet forest bathing or an outdoor adventure, there are plenty of activities, local bites and peaceful moments that await. Note that last month’s Bridge fire and Line fire threatened some of these communities, including Wrightwood, where residents are still coping with the aftermath. Be sensitive to recovery efforts and be sure check out the current road conditions before making the drive.

Advertisement

There are a few things to know when traveling to the mountains:

