Where to book for a romantic Valentine’s Day? 10 great California hotel and date ideas

Warning: If you’re reading this now, you’re at risk of being too late to book the Valentine’s Day getaway that you and yours might be really, really ready for.

But I’m ready to help. Here are the makings of 10 romantic splurges from San Diego to San Francisco. Some are expensive enough to deeply test the depths of your affection and/or bank account. Some are on the rustic side (adventure yurt, anyone?) All have a memorable sense of place, with privacy. And for all, I’ve suggested an outing as well.

Of course, there are hundreds of memorable hotels and inns in California beyond this list. But this is a firsthand collection, made up of lodgings I’ve stayed in, inspected or strolled around. (As if I owned the place, of course.)

On the subject of dates, there are three footnotes to keep in mind this year. First, since Valentine’s Day falls on a Monday, some people will choose to celebrate on the Friday or Saturday before, or a week later. Maybe this will ease the usual reservations crunch.

Second, the Super Bowl on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood has filled up a lot of hotels that might otherwise be Valentine’s Day candidates. So to avoid serving up disappointment, I’ve left downtown Los Angeles off this list.

Travel San Francisco’s Chinatown is caught between past and future In the wake of Amazon and the pandemic, a new generation of restaurants and retailers is coming. Where does that leave S.F.'s Chinatown?

Third, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, California “is requiring masks to be worn in all indoor public settings, irrespective of vaccine status,” until Feb. 15. Also for pandemic reasons, many hotels have suspended room service, reduced housekeeping visits and cut back entertainment options. Also, many hotels and restaurants currently require proof of vaccination before letting you in.

P.S. Let me tell you now that the Montage Laguna Beach and Big Sur’s Post Ranch Inn are not on this list. They are gorgeous places (I’ve roamed around both), and they seem to show up whenever anyone makes a list like this. But, as of late January, I couldn’t find a room at either hotel, any night in February, for less than about $1,300. No matter how much you love that special someone, I’m betting you’d still rather spend less than that.