It’s a glorious time to try snowshoeing. Here are 9 great trails in San Diego

With snowshoes strapped to my boots, I set out on untrammeled snow, other than various animal tracks, in the direction of Oakzanita Peak, one of my favorite spots in Cuyamaca Rancho State Park. From snow-covered East Mesa Fire Road, I stepped onto Upper Descanso Creek Trail, knowing the trek to the peak in approximately foot-deep snow was going to be steep and strenuous. At the creek crossing, I stopped and thought of coyotes and deer having fresh drinking water possibly into early summer.

Up and up I slowly went, pausing to take in the winter vistas in the land of the Kumeyaay. The sun cast shadows of the season’s trees and shrubs. On a white canvas, the dark lines swayed and danced in the breeze, providing a soft consideration of the rhythms of nature. Dancing manzanitas, chaparral and tree species whose names I did not know reminded me of the importance of knowledge, humility and, for goodness sake, the need to simply dance.

When I finally stood atop Oakzanita Peak, I experienced winter’s majesty. Alone in contentment, the land resonated and became frozen in my mind’s eye, reminding me there is beauty in this world.

Snowshoeing, one of the fastest-growing winter outdoor recreation sports in the United States, is well documented as beginning with North American Native peoples. Their snowshoe designs varied around the continent according to snow types and frequency, along with depths, as well as the materials they used. The same is true today, in a sense, in that there are numerous kinds of snowshoes available. Rental store staff and customer service team members at gear shops can assist you with finding the snowshoes that fit your needs.

If you are able to go on a hike, you should be able to snowshoe. In a nutshell, you simply put on your favorite winter boots to keep your feet warm and dry and then you strap snowshoes onto your boot-covered feet. Then, with a slightly wider gait so as to not knock your snowshoes together and possibly fall, you put one foot in front of the other and off you go!

Off I went on multiple outings in San Diego’s east county mountains over the past few weeks, with the super abundance of snow. While San Diego is famous for its 70 miles of beautiful beaches, it is lesser known for its mile-high peaks that rise less than an hour away by car, if you plan well. Out there, pine forests and mixed oak groves blend together with the flora and fauna of the farthest reaches of the Colorado Desert, which is part of the larger Sonoran Desert, providing one of the most biodiverse regions in the United States for adventuring. In winter, it almost always snows in the upper elevations (5,000 to 6,000-plus feet) of the Cuyamaca and Laguna mountain ranges, and sometimes, like during this season, we get historic snowfalls and you can go for days on end.

Below are nine trails in San Diego County to try. Before you go, here are some considerations:

