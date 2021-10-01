If you’ve got the money, honey, these 7 new SoCal beachfront hotels have the rooms

For everyone who believes life is better at the beach, we’ve collected a tantalizing group of coastal treasures to explore this fall. The best beaches are even better when the crowds are gone and it’s easier to score a good deal.

Seven oceanfront hotels, from San Diego County to Santa Barbara County, have opened their doors or undergone major transformations in the last few months, offering splashy places to play.

Four are new builds — surprising, as they were constructed during the pandemic when supplies and labor were limited.

Most of the action has been in San Diego County, which has three new beachfront hotels and two major hotel renovations, all with endless blue horizons included in their daily rates.