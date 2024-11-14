Advertisement
Summerland visitors can trot along mountain and beach trails on horseback with groups such as Los Padres Outfitters.
(Los Padres Outfitters / Visit Santa Barbara)
Travel & Experiences

This cozy enclave near Santa Barbara offers up easy vibes and a dash of star power

By Jessica Ritz
• This tiny SoCal neighborhood offers up quaint, low-key vibes, and it’s easy to access off the 101 North.
• The new Godmothers Bookstore and Cafe in downtown Summerland is attracting celebs and book lovers alike for thoughtful gatherings and culinary delicacies.
• A plethora of home decor shops, a winery, a cozy inn and even a bird sanctuary also make their home in Summerland.

Like me, you may associate Summerland with the Big Yellow House restaurant, where the chunky 1970s-styled lettering and quaint illustration was the we’re-almost-in-Santa-Barbara landmark on our family road trips from L.A. Though the restaurant closed during the aughts, the sign remains, a nudge to Southern Californians to give Summerland — more than just a little sibling to its better-known neighbor Montecito — a fresh look.

Take the new bookstore/cafe Godmothers, which opened in early September with a three-day-long series of events that attracted celebs ranging from Oprah to Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi, and Harry and Meghan. On a recent Friday, co-owner Jennifer Rudolph Walsh, former global head of literature, lectures and events at William Morris Endeavor, hosted New York Times bestselling author Dani Shapiro for a lively conversation. Guests filled the main ground-floor room facing the impeccably styled corner stage area adorned with vintage lamps, first-edition collectible titles and shearling-covered bulbous wingback chairs that approximate the experience of sitting in a metaphorical hug. Makeup mogul Victoria Jackson, Godmothers’ co-owner and 32-year Summerland resident, sees the store’s mission as “providing something that didn’t exist in a beautiful place and making it more of a destination spot — and putting Summerland on the map.”

Now home to some 1,500 residents, Summerland was born in 1883 when Henry L. Williams, a Union Army veteran, real estate speculator and adherent of the Spiritualist movement, bought over a thousand acres of what had been Rancho Ortega. The name was selected to invoke the occult-oriented group’s concept of an idyllic afterlife destination. Williams aspired to create a colony by the end of the decade, selling $25 land parcels to lure fellow Spiritualists and developing infrastructure and institutions (including the no longer extant Liberty Hall for activities like seances) before a tangle of circumstances, including an oil boom in the 1890s, brought the experiment to a halt. Talk of paranormal experiences still circulates in Summerland, especially regarding spirits who inhabit the Big Yellow House, which Williams built as his home in 1884.

Today, Summerland is continuing the momentum it found during the pandemic, attracting new businesses while proudly acknowledging its SoCal historical bona fides. A mural in the post office parking lot depicts early significant civic moments, such as the arrival of the railway and the discovery of oil offshore. Meanwhile, shops and restaurants make Lillie Avenue’s mix of century-plus-old structures and a handful of new modern farmhouses more than just a quick Santa Barbara-adjacent pit stop.

Despite the proximity to one of the state’s most heavily trafficked roads, Summerland, which is easily accessed off of the 101 North, still feels like a low-key getaway, proof that quaint need not mean inconvenient or remote.

Pro tip: Instead of taking Exit 90 or 91, detour farther south in Carpinteria to cruise along South Padaro Lane. A canopy composed of Southern California’s greatest arboreal hits such as olive, eucalyptus and cypress shelters the road lined with enviable oceanfront real estate. Follow the road to cross northward back over the 101 and ease into Summerland. The scenic diversion is well worth the extra mileage.

Summerland Antique Collective.
(Jessica Ritz)

Find treasures at the Summerland Antique Collective and Mary Suding Antiques and Design

Antique Store
By Jessica Ritz
The warren of rooms that constitute the Summerland Antique Collective speaks to the town’s reputation as a destination for inveterate decor lovers on a quest to discover uncommon goods. The 20-plus individually curated and owned antique galleries are as varied as one might imagine, with artwork, prints, jewelry, furniture and bric-a-brac from all corners of the globe. Peruse the cases and floor displays for some inspiration or your next treasure, whether it’s Native American pottery, signature orange Hermés boxes or an antique silver hairbrush.

Shoppers who love the hunt also gravitate to Mary Suding Antiques and Design nearby, at 2240 Lillie Avenue.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Godmothers in Summerland.
(Sara Prince)

Get intellectually stimulated at Godmothers bookstore

Bookstore
By Jessica Ritz
This bookstore/cafe and community-minded event space is the brainchild of Jennifer Rudolph Walsh and longtime Summerland resident Victoria Jackson, who teamed up to turn a 1921 barn — previously an antique shop and a high-end design showroom — into a pilgrimage-worthy “place that could function like a town square, where everybody’s welcome,” New York City transplant Walsh explains. “It has the ability to connect us.”

Collaboratively reimagined with the help of celebrity-favorite designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard, the three-story barn has a subtle glamorous rusticity that’s inviting and flexible. Upstairs, the whimsical children’s section invites young readers to engage with physical reading material, while other areas are designated for hands-on workshops like painting and fiber weaving classes, and as meeting spaces.

Outdoors, in the water-wise side garden designed by L.A.-based landscape firm Terremoto, the culinary team of Kamil Jumale and chef Miles Robbins helm Godmothers Graze, a daytime cafe based out of a retrofitted airstream trailer. The breakfast menu with bagel sandwiches and baked sweets starting at 8 a.m. shifts into braised beef dip on French roll, grilled cheese with Mt. Tam and Comté and salad options at lunch until 4 p.m.

A slate of programming featuring ticketed talks with authors of all genres has been a hit. An intimate setting where Josh Brolin talks about his memoir with Rob Lowe is not your typical neighborhood bookstore. That said, the team wants the emphasis to be on books, ideas and community rather than boldfaced names. This is a place intentionally created for visitors to gather, interact and linger.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Heidi Merrick in Summerland.
(Jessica Ritz)

Upgrade your seasonal wardrobe with a shopping session at Heidi Merrick

Clothing Store
By Jessica Ritz
Fashion designer Heidi Merrick’s production might be based in L.A., but her heart is about 100 miles north. The former Silver Lake denizen lives with her family in her hometown of Carpinteria, and her boutique — occupying the ground floor of a two-story former house on a street of modest homes dating from the late 19th and early 20th century — is in Summerland, not far from where her parents met. Merrick leans into shaping “natural fibers in elegant silhouettes” that can transition from, say, farmers market outings to a tea party at Lotusland. “There’s a casual sort of sophistication that I think comes from growing up here,” she adds.

The mostly by-appointment model in the well-appointed shop — where Merrick presents her seasonal womenswear collections alongside a handful of beloved books and personal accessories — appeals to customers who want to “make a moment of it,” she says. “We can really spend time with them.”
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Look Out Park in Summerland.
(Ceilia Rosell / Visit Santa Barbara)

Relax and walk to the beach from Lookout Park

Park
By Jessica Ritz
Reached by foot, car or bike via the freeway underpass, the aptly named Lookout Park enhances Summerland’s physical connection to the Pacific. This is your iconic SoCal land-meets-water setup. Well-maintained amenities on the accessible site — part of Henry L. Williams’ 1890 property donation to Santa Barbara County designated for public use — include a playground, picnic tables, bocce ball court and even a self-service dog wash station.

Parking is plentiful and access to the beach is a breeze; a scenic path starting at the top of the bluff cuts through wild floral and fauna clinging to the hillside and leads directly down to Summerland Beach between Loon Point in Carpinteria and Fernald Point to the west.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
The Nugget in Summerland
(Jessica Ritz)

Fill up on drink, food and local talk at The Nugget

Restaurant
By Jessica Ritz
With its wall-to-wall display of miscellaneous memorabilia and Western-themed artifacts, the Nugget has been a vibe long before that phrase was popular. Team members have an easy banter with customers, many of whom are regulars. Above the naugahyde booths, historic photos and cheekily named taxidermy specimens like “Bullwinkle” convey this establishment’s deep roots. (Anyone who steps through the establishment’s Dutch doors won’t be surprised to learn the Nugget was reportedly a favorite haunt of Ronald Reagan.)

The chalkboard offers daily specials including a catch of the day, and guests can savor generous platters of fresh fish tacos and prime rib (the latter is available on weekends after 4 p.m.). Since it’s the main spot open after dark, strong cocktails match the convivial enthusiasm of locals and families coming in to fill up and swap stories.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Sweet Wheel Farms in Summerland.
(Jessica Ritz)

Buy fresh local produce to support food access and education at Sweet Wheel Farms

Farm Stand
By Jessica Ritz
The riot of edible seasonal color and texture available at Sweet Wheel Farms stand, located on Farm to Paper’s side patio, is much more than a charming marketplace. “I have a very unique set of skills,” Leslie Person Ryan notes.

Along with owning Farm to Paper, Ryan is also a farmer and the founder of Sweet Wheel Farms, as well as the associated Santa Barbara Agriculture and Farm Education Foundation, the organization she launched after the devastating 2018 debris flow that cut off the town from adjacent essential resources. “When a woman came to me and said ‘I got into a fist fight over the last stale sandwich,’ I knew we had to do something,” Ryan says about the crisis, which prompted her to address food insecurity in a part of the state where prominent wealth belies other socioeconomic realities.

Ryan and a team of volunteers organize fresh food deliveries via electric bicycle to vulnerable residents as far north as Goleta and conduct agricultural and cooking education programs for local students. Selling local non-GMO produce mostly grown on Sweet Wheel’s seven-acre nearby plot and fresh flowers (which are mostly provided by one of Ryan’s farming partners), plus freshly baked goods, jams and specialty items like heirloom blue frijalon beans supports the foundation’s work. “We’re doing what we can to educate the next generation,” she says.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Summerland Oriental Rugs
(Jessica Ritz)

Find the perfect rug at Summerland Oriental Rugs

Home decor
By Jessica Ritz
Summerland Oriental Rug showroom is a color- and pattern-filled wonderland showcasing fine examples from all over the world. The skilled crafts of Morocco, Turkey, Afghanistan and other locations are represented in the store’s neatly maintained stacks of thousands of rugs and displayed on the walls, making owner Ahmed Shah Zahiri a go-to expert in Santa Barbara County for professional designers and casual shoppers alike.
Read All Read Less
Route Details

Soak up the East Coast meets West Coast atmosphere at White Caps Beach Club

Beach club
By Jessica Ritz
“My dream was to bring a little slice of Montauk meets Nantucket to the West Coast,” says White Caps Beach Club founder (and professional photographer) Michael Haber about his two hospitality outposts that are part of a multi-pronged enterprise in the greater Santa Barbara area.

While food service at White Caps’ Santa Barbara Funk Zone location continues apace, Summerland is on pause as Haber completes improvements on the half-acre lot next to the Nugget. Come this spring, White Caps will reintroduce lobster rolls, crab cakes and other classics in a setting that’s conducive to socializing and various forms of seaside recreation.

Three charming bungalow units built in the tiered gardens above are available for short-term booking via the Casa Go platform, with more in the works, plus rentals in nearby Carpinteria.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Farm to Paper in Summerland.
(Jessica Ritz)

Stock up on stationery and art at Farm to Paper

Stationery store
By Jessica Ritz
Multiple brands are housed under one roof at Farm to Paper, where owner Leslie Person Ryan moved her long-established Letter Perfect stationery business from Montecito in 2022. Handmade letterpress cards and stationery sets are on offer, along with wrapping paper, pens and a smattering of hosting supplies and sundry, plus Ryan’s graphic design and printing services and occasional hands-on calligraphy classes.

Because she likes “to help other artists in the area sell their work,” Ryan curates the eponymous Person Ryan Gallery, too, selling original works on paper. Also on the property is her passion project, Sweet Wheel Farms.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Botanik in Summerland.
(Jessica Ritz)

Shop for relaxed fashions and home and garden goods at Botanik

Home decor
By Jessica Ritz
Yet another Victorian-era residence adorned with scalloped shingles has been transformed into lifestyle and garden boutique Botanik. The inventory on display inside encompasses clothing, jewelry and decor — and continues this town’s strong affinity for natural fibers and neutral hues. The tight meandering paths and greenhouse in Botanik’s enchanting outdoor garden shop hold a beautifully edited array of artful topiaries, living plant sculptures and earthy clay vessels for outdoor spaces of all sizes.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Summerland Winery
(Jessica Ritz)

Indulge in wine tasting at Summerland Winery

Winery
By Jessica Ritz
Summerland Winery, the only tasting room in town, is an appropriate introduction to the region’s famed viticulture. Grapes are sourced from growers around Santa Barbara County with a focus on sustainable and organic practices. Walk-in guests can opt for the signature $25 flight, the five selections of which change approximately every two weeks. A recent tasting included a 2023 Chardonnay, 2021 Grenache, 2021 Pinot Noir, 2021 Cabernet France and 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon.

Fully experiencing the brand’s praised Pinot Noir blends made from notable vineyards such as Fiddlestix and Theresa Noelle in Santa Rita Hills requires advance planning, with the $40 tasting of five vintages reserved via online platform Tock. To avoid drinking on an empty stomach, the fridge and shelves are stocked with wine-friendly build-your-own charcuterie board elements.

A monthly local makers’ market and other special events enliven the expansive rear patio area. The signature tasting fee is waived with the purchase of two bottles and for wine club members, who “know this is a place to come hang out,” says direct to consumer manager Juliette Denis.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
The Well in Summerland
(The Well)

Wander the landscaped ground and multiple home decor vignettes at The Well

Home decor
By Jessica Ritz
The Well is a home decor and landscape enthusiast’s dream, with a sprawling lot and multiple bungalows brimming with special items and rare finds. Owner Shane Brown of Culver City’s Big Daddy’s Antiques has exported his eclectic eye — and items from exhaustive purchasing trips abroad — to Summerland with a business that’s a world unto its own. (He also opened a Montecito location of the Well this summer.)

Standalone cottages double as showrooms layered with vintage and antique-inspired furniture and art; it’s a pleasure to wander and get lost in each environment. Outdoor areas are tranquil zones of antique oil jars, burbling fountains, relaxing seating and transportive vignettes.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Sacred Space in Summerland.
(Meadow Rose Photography)

Spiritually recharge at the Sacred Space

Public gardens
By Jessica Ritz
Near the corner of Greenwell Avenue, the collection of Balinese statues and distinctive doorways placed in front of the Sacred Space shop and gardens serves as a fitting gateway into the hamlet.

With its lush, transportive gardens open to the public and retail offerings that invite discovery, connection and introspection, it’s almost hard to believe a place such as the Sacred Space exists. “First and foremost, it’s a sanctuary and a place people can come and feel better and have a moment of peace,” comments Amy Cooper, who in 2023 assumed ownership of the grounds and its series of rambling buildings from founders Jack and Rose Herschorn. “I think of myself as a steward or guardian of the temple.”

All are welcome to enjoy tea and a sumptuously comfortable seat in one of the elaborate pavilions imported from Bali perched over the water feature embellished with fresh flowers — without pressure to shop. Despite the predominantly Balinese influence and elements, “it really is a mix. When you come in you see there’s something for everyone,” Cooper adds, pointing out that the range of materials, from ethically sourced crystals from Brazil to rosaries, honor all sacred traditions, spiritual searches and ritual practices.

Cooper is building upon the Sacred Space’s almost two-decade-long connection with the community by expanding events to include breath work and sound bath sessions. “We’re glad to be able to be there for people when they’re in any kind of need,” she says.
Read All Read Less
Route Details

Have a leisurely meal at Summerland Beach Cafe

Café
By Jessica Ritz
Summerland’s down-home feel reverberates in the converted 1893 Victorian house that contains the Summerland Beach Cafe. Open from morning until early afternoon, the restaurant serves breakfast anytime (robust omelette offerings, Belgian waffles and thick-cut bacon aim to satisfy) with an array of lunch staples ranging from generously sized salads to signature sandwiches such as a triple-decker club dubbed the Jack Pot. Eat indoors or on the porch to take in the ocean breeze.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Santa Barbara Bird Sanctuary in Summerland.
(Jessica Ritz)

Meet avian ambassadors at the Santa Barbara Bird Sanctuary

Animal Shelter
By Jessica Ritz
Summerland further shows its true colors as an open-minded community with an unconventional streak at the Santa Barbara Bird Sanctuary. Founded in 2004, the nonprofit organization takes in birds in need of rescue and rehabilitation — the avian population typically hovers around 40 creatures — and offers guided docent tours or individual visits. A small number of birds are available for adoption, but most of the macaws, parrots, cockatoos and other species have joined the “forever flock.” Those who want to do a deeper dive into the world of rare and endangered birds can organize a behind-the-scenes tour with Sanctuary director and avian expert Jamie McCloud.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Field + Fort in Summerland
(Jessica Ritz)

Fuel up and indulge your culinary fantasies at Field + Fort

Food & Beverage
By Jessica Ritz
A Nancy Meyers fever dream comes to life in the form of home, garden and culinary emporium Field + Fort. Its displays invite customers to touch and smell, making the presentations of consumables and non-consumables alike all the more tempting — especially in the kitchen area, which has an (extremely upscale) residential feel.

The on-site cafe is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and doubles as a buzzy hub, serving tea and specialty coffee along with a menu of seasonal SoCal-inflected favorites. Think avocado toast with preserved lemon and hazelnut dukkah, and sandwiches that cover the spectrum from lighter vegetarian to hearty roast beef.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Summerland Beach Rides
(Summerland Beach Rides)

Embark on a horseback excursion

Family Ride
By Jessica Ritz
There’s nothing like the thrill of trotting along mountain and beach trails on horseback. With Summerland Beach Rides, expert guides lead riders of all levels, with private and group one-hour or 90-minute coastal bluff and beach rides intentionally timed to coincide with low tide.

There are also kid-friendly activities, like a gentle beginner’s ride on ponies Sprinkles and Bocce, feeding and grooming miniature horse siblings Nicci and Luigi and other ranch encounters on Summerland Farm, which is the meeting and end point for all Summerland Beach Rides excursions. (The address for Summerland Beach Rides is shared with guests after they make a reservation.)

Los Padres Outfitters is another expert source for adventure-minded travelers, with picnic and overnight trip packages organized and led by sixth-generation Santa Barbara Graham Goodfield in the Los Padres National Forest.
Read All Read Less
Details
(Blake Bronstad / Inn on Summer Hill / Visit Santa Barbara)

Stay overnight at the Inn on Summer Hill

Hotel
By Jessica Ritz
For travelers who prefer a leisurely pace and more time to explore the environs beyond Summerland’s borders, the Inn on Summer Hill has hosted overnight guests to the Craftsman-inspired bed and breakfast since 1989. Its 16 cozy rooms stylistically incorporate Summerland’s un-cookie-cutter-like ethos, with warm wood ceilings and molding details, blend of vintage and new furnishings, and individual decor touches that make for a calming retreat.

Some rooms and suites in the shingle-clad compound have ocean- or garden-facing balconies sheltered by deep eaves. On-site facials and massages are bookable to get deeper into the zone. (Summerland Salon and Spa’s wellness services are another great way to get blissed out for those who have a couple hours to fill.) Rates from $395.
Read All Read Less
Route Details

