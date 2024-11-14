This cozy enclave near Santa Barbara offers up easy vibes and a dash of star power
• The new Godmothers Bookstore and Cafe in downtown Summerland is attracting celebs and book lovers alike for thoughtful gatherings and culinary delicacies.
• A plethora of home decor shops, a winery, a cozy inn and even a bird sanctuary also make their home in Summerland.
Like me, you may associate Summerland with the Big Yellow House restaurant, where the chunky 1970s-styled lettering and quaint illustration was the we’re-almost-in-Santa-Barbara landmark on our family road trips from L.A. Though the restaurant closed during the aughts, the sign remains, a nudge to Southern Californians to give Summerland — more than just a little sibling to its better-known neighbor Montecito — a fresh look.
Take the new bookstore/cafe Godmothers, which opened in early September with a three-day-long series of events that attracted celebs ranging from Oprah to Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi, and Harry and Meghan. On a recent Friday, co-owner Jennifer Rudolph Walsh, former global head of literature, lectures and events at William Morris Endeavor, hosted New York Times bestselling author Dani Shapiro for a lively conversation. Guests filled the main ground-floor room facing the impeccably styled corner stage area adorned with vintage lamps, first-edition collectible titles and shearling-covered bulbous wingback chairs that approximate the experience of sitting in a metaphorical hug. Makeup mogul Victoria Jackson, Godmothers’ co-owner and 32-year Summerland resident, sees the store’s mission as “providing something that didn’t exist in a beautiful place and making it more of a destination spot — and putting Summerland on the map.”
Now home to some 1,500 residents, Summerland was born in 1883 when Henry L. Williams, a Union Army veteran, real estate speculator and adherent of the Spiritualist movement, bought over a thousand acres of what had been Rancho Ortega. The name was selected to invoke the occult-oriented group’s concept of an idyllic afterlife destination. Williams aspired to create a colony by the end of the decade, selling $25 land parcels to lure fellow Spiritualists and developing infrastructure and institutions (including the no longer extant Liberty Hall for activities like seances) before a tangle of circumstances, including an oil boom in the 1890s, brought the experiment to a halt. Talk of paranormal experiences still circulates in Summerland, especially regarding spirits who inhabit the Big Yellow House, which Williams built as his home in 1884.
Today, Summerland is continuing the momentum it found during the pandemic, attracting new businesses while proudly acknowledging its SoCal historical bona fides. A mural in the post office parking lot depicts early significant civic moments, such as the arrival of the railway and the discovery of oil offshore. Meanwhile, shops and restaurants make Lillie Avenue’s mix of century-plus-old structures and a handful of new modern farmhouses more than just a quick Santa Barbara-adjacent pit stop.
Despite the proximity to one of the state’s most heavily trafficked roads, Summerland, which is easily accessed off of the 101 North, still feels like a low-key getaway, proof that quaint need not mean inconvenient or remote.
Pro tip: Instead of taking Exit 90 or 91, detour farther south in Carpinteria to cruise along South Padaro Lane. A canopy composed of Southern California’s greatest arboreal hits such as olive, eucalyptus and cypress shelters the road lined with enviable oceanfront real estate. Follow the road to cross northward back over the 101 and ease into Summerland. The scenic diversion is well worth the extra mileage.
Find treasures at the Summerland Antique Collective and Mary Suding Antiques and Design
Shoppers who love the hunt also gravitate to Mary Suding Antiques and Design nearby, at 2240 Lillie Avenue.
Get intellectually stimulated at Godmothers bookstore
Collaboratively reimagined with the help of celebrity-favorite designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard, the three-story barn has a subtle glamorous rusticity that’s inviting and flexible. Upstairs, the whimsical children’s section invites young readers to engage with physical reading material, while other areas are designated for hands-on workshops like painting and fiber weaving classes, and as meeting spaces.
Outdoors, in the water-wise side garden designed by L.A.-based landscape firm Terremoto, the culinary team of Kamil Jumale and chef Miles Robbins helm Godmothers Graze, a daytime cafe based out of a retrofitted airstream trailer. The breakfast menu with bagel sandwiches and baked sweets starting at 8 a.m. shifts into braised beef dip on French roll, grilled cheese with Mt. Tam and Comté and salad options at lunch until 4 p.m.
A slate of programming featuring ticketed talks with authors of all genres has been a hit. An intimate setting where Josh Brolin talks about his memoir with Rob Lowe is not your typical neighborhood bookstore. That said, the team wants the emphasis to be on books, ideas and community rather than boldfaced names. This is a place intentionally created for visitors to gather, interact and linger.
Upgrade your seasonal wardrobe with a shopping session at Heidi Merrick
The mostly by-appointment model in the well-appointed shop — where Merrick presents her seasonal womenswear collections alongside a handful of beloved books and personal accessories — appeals to customers who want to “make a moment of it,” she says. “We can really spend time with them.”
Relax and walk to the beach from Lookout Park
Parking is plentiful and access to the beach is a breeze; a scenic path starting at the top of the bluff cuts through wild floral and fauna clinging to the hillside and leads directly down to Summerland Beach between Loon Point in Carpinteria and Fernald Point to the west.
Fill up on drink, food and local talk at The Nugget
The chalkboard offers daily specials including a catch of the day, and guests can savor generous platters of fresh fish tacos and prime rib (the latter is available on weekends after 4 p.m.). Since it’s the main spot open after dark, strong cocktails match the convivial enthusiasm of locals and families coming in to fill up and swap stories.
Buy fresh local produce to support food access and education at Sweet Wheel Farms
Along with owning Farm to Paper, Ryan is also a farmer and the founder of Sweet Wheel Farms, as well as the associated Santa Barbara Agriculture and Farm Education Foundation, the organization she launched after the devastating 2018 debris flow that cut off the town from adjacent essential resources. “When a woman came to me and said ‘I got into a fist fight over the last stale sandwich,’ I knew we had to do something,” Ryan says about the crisis, which prompted her to address food insecurity in a part of the state where prominent wealth belies other socioeconomic realities.
Ryan and a team of volunteers organize fresh food deliveries via electric bicycle to vulnerable residents as far north as Goleta and conduct agricultural and cooking education programs for local students. Selling local non-GMO produce mostly grown on Sweet Wheel’s seven-acre nearby plot and fresh flowers (which are mostly provided by one of Ryan’s farming partners), plus freshly baked goods, jams and specialty items like heirloom blue frijalon beans supports the foundation’s work. “We’re doing what we can to educate the next generation,” she says.
Find the perfect rug at Summerland Oriental Rugs
Soak up the East Coast meets West Coast atmosphere at White Caps Beach Club
While food service at White Caps’ Santa Barbara Funk Zone location continues apace, Summerland is on pause as Haber completes improvements on the half-acre lot next to the Nugget. Come this spring, White Caps will reintroduce lobster rolls, crab cakes and other classics in a setting that’s conducive to socializing and various forms of seaside recreation.
Three charming bungalow units built in the tiered gardens above are available for short-term booking via the Casa Go platform, with more in the works, plus rentals in nearby Carpinteria.
Stock up on stationery and art at Farm to Paper
Because she likes “to help other artists in the area sell their work,” Ryan curates the eponymous Person Ryan Gallery, too, selling original works on paper. Also on the property is her passion project, Sweet Wheel Farms.
Shop for relaxed fashions and home and garden goods at Botanik
Indulge in wine tasting at Summerland Winery
Fully experiencing the brand’s praised Pinot Noir blends made from notable vineyards such as Fiddlestix and Theresa Noelle in Santa Rita Hills requires advance planning, with the $40 tasting of five vintages reserved via online platform Tock. To avoid drinking on an empty stomach, the fridge and shelves are stocked with wine-friendly build-your-own charcuterie board elements.
A monthly local makers’ market and other special events enliven the expansive rear patio area. The signature tasting fee is waived with the purchase of two bottles and for wine club members, who “know this is a place to come hang out,” says direct to consumer manager Juliette Denis.
Peruse the chic wares and beautiful gallery building at Porch
“Our core is California beach [style] but with global influences,” Dolan adds while arranging linens and cutlery in the area focused on kitchen and tabletop goods. Informally styled artwork lines the stairway walls. Supporting Santa Barbara County-based artisans and artists “has always been a raison d’être” to Dolan; as such, she thinks globally and locally when choosing what to sell. Upstairs, the heady scents of multiple European luxury apothecary products commingle with furniture, soft goods and vintage treasures she picks up from her frequent travels.
Wander the landscaped ground and multiple home decor vignettes at The Well
Standalone cottages double as showrooms layered with vintage and antique-inspired furniture and art; it’s a pleasure to wander and get lost in each environment. Outdoor areas are tranquil zones of antique oil jars, burbling fountains, relaxing seating and transportive vignettes.
Spiritually recharge at the Sacred Space
With its lush, transportive gardens open to the public and retail offerings that invite discovery, connection and introspection, it’s almost hard to believe a place such as the Sacred Space exists. “First and foremost, it’s a sanctuary and a place people can come and feel better and have a moment of peace,” comments Amy Cooper, who in 2023 assumed ownership of the grounds and its series of rambling buildings from founders Jack and Rose Herschorn. “I think of myself as a steward or guardian of the temple.”
All are welcome to enjoy tea and a sumptuously comfortable seat in one of the elaborate pavilions imported from Bali perched over the water feature embellished with fresh flowers — without pressure to shop. Despite the predominantly Balinese influence and elements, “it really is a mix. When you come in you see there’s something for everyone,” Cooper adds, pointing out that the range of materials, from ethically sourced crystals from Brazil to rosaries, honor all sacred traditions, spiritual searches and ritual practices.
Cooper is building upon the Sacred Space’s almost two-decade-long connection with the community by expanding events to include breath work and sound bath sessions. “We’re glad to be able to be there for people when they’re in any kind of need,” she says.
Have a leisurely meal at Summerland Beach Cafe
Meet avian ambassadors at the Santa Barbara Bird Sanctuary
Fuel up and indulge your culinary fantasies at Field + Fort
The on-site cafe is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and doubles as a buzzy hub, serving tea and specialty coffee along with a menu of seasonal SoCal-inflected favorites. Think avocado toast with preserved lemon and hazelnut dukkah, and sandwiches that cover the spectrum from lighter vegetarian to hearty roast beef.
Embark on a horseback excursion
There are also kid-friendly activities, like a gentle beginner’s ride on ponies Sprinkles and Bocce, feeding and grooming miniature horse siblings Nicci and Luigi and other ranch encounters on Summerland Farm, which is the meeting and end point for all Summerland Beach Rides excursions. (The address for Summerland Beach Rides is shared with guests after they make a reservation.)
Los Padres Outfitters is another expert source for adventure-minded travelers, with picnic and overnight trip packages organized and led by sixth-generation Santa Barbara Graham Goodfield in the Los Padres National Forest.
Stay overnight at the Inn on Summer Hill
Some rooms and suites in the shingle-clad compound have ocean- or garden-facing balconies sheltered by deep eaves. On-site facials and massages are bookable to get deeper into the zone. (Summerland Salon and Spa’s wellness services are another great way to get blissed out for those who have a couple hours to fill.) Rates from $395.
