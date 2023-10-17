Ready to hit the slopes? What to know before heading to California’s popular ski resorts

From the San Gabriel and San Bernardino Mountains to Lake Tahoe and even further north to Mt. Shasta, California is blessed with excellent skiing and snowboarding terrain. And resorts are busy gearing up for visitors, some of whom will be arriving in less than a month.

Planning a trip to the snow this season? You may see some improvements at your favorite resort — high-speed chairlifts, new tubing lanes, thrilling mountain activities (Mammoth is getting a forest roller coaster!), expanded dining options and renovated lodgings. Here’s a rundown of what to expect at the most popular ski resorts in California (plus one in Park City, Utah, a favorite of SoCal schussers).

One thing to note: These season opening dates are projections. Check the resorts’ websites for updates.