Get to the slopes. Everything to know before heading to California’s popular ski resorts
From the San Gabriel and San Bernardino mountains to Lake Tahoe and even farther north to Mt. Shasta, California is blessed with excellent skiing and snowboarding terrain. And resorts are busy gearing up for visitors, some of whom will be arriving Thanksgiving weekend or even earlier.
The big question is: How’s the snowfall looking?
Last winter, the resorts of Ski California recorded the highest average snowfall in the nation, with 20 feet falling in February and March alone, according to the organization’s president, Mike Reitzell. Alas, the forecast for this winter looks mixed, with the Powderchasers weather forecaster predicting below average snowfall for California resorts. However, occasional strong storms could still deliver substantial snow.
Planning a trip to the snow this season? You may see some improvements at your favorite resort — high-speed chairlifts, new tubing lanes, thrilling mountain activities (Mammoth is getting a forest roller coaster), expanded dining options and renovated lodgings. Here’s a rundown of what to expect at the most popular ski resorts in California, plus two in Utah that are popular with SoCal schussers.
One thing to note: These season opening dates are projections. Check the resorts’ websites for updates.
Mt. Baldy
Projected season opening date: Nov. 29 for its snow play park and Dec. 13 for skiing and snowboarding.
What makes it special: Only 45 miles from Los Angeles in the San Gabriel Mountains, Mt. Baldy has 26 runs spread over 800 acres and three mountains. It also has a respectable vertical descent of 2,100 feet with wide-open glades, tree runs, bowls, moguls, groomed runs, cornices and quarter pipes. For those who don’t ski or snowboard, Mt. Baldy also offers snow tubing.
What’s new this season: Improvements to the Westside Chair No. 4 will allow for up- and downhill loading this season, plus skiers and riders will have access to lift tickets that start as low as $29. In support of those affected by the Bridge Fire, Mt. Baldy is selling limited edition “Built for Baldy” merchandise on its website. Proceeds will be split between the Mt. Baldy Ski Lifts and the Mt. Baldy Village Church relief fund.
Lift ticket prices: $29 to $129. Mt. Baldy Pass honored.
Pro-tip: Mt. Baldy has the most steep runs in Southern California. Advanced and expert skiers and snowboarders might want to head to Chair 1 to try “Nightmare,” a 36-degree slope that maintains its drop for 1,000 vertical feet.
Mountain High
Projected opening date: Nov. 29
What makes it special: Despite its name, Mountain High requires no mountain driving to reach it. It has 290 acres of skiable terrain, and nearly all of it is served by snowmaking. Nearly two-thirds of Mountain High runs are for novice and intermediate skiers and snowboarders.
What’s new this season: Despite challenges presented by the Bridge Fire, Mountain High intends to open as scheduled in late November to celebrate the resort’s 100th season. “We were very lucky,” said John McColly, Mountain High’s vice president for marketing. “It could have been so much worse.” The resort survived relatively unscathed, thanks to its 200-plus snow cannons, which sprayed water on buildings, lifts and nearby trees, plus the efforts of firefighters and resort employees.
Lift ticket prices: $119 to $149 online. Powder Alliance, Cali and Indy passes honored.
Pro-tip: Families and novices should head for the North Resort, while experts will find challenges at West.
Snow Valley
Projected season opening date: TBD
What makes it special: Snow Valley Mountain Resort has the region’s only six-person chairlift and the only lift-served sledding. This combination makes the resort a family favorite and is one of the reasons that Liftopia has ranked it the top beginner-friendly ski and snowboard area in the region. It’s also popular because it offers night skiing and riding on most Fridays and Saturdays from December through the end of the season.
What’s new this season: Two new magic carpets and new snowmaking equipment have been added to the resort, which is part of Big Bear Mountain Resort. In addition, Chair 2 has been remodeled, the beginner area has been expanded and locker rooms, repair and rental shops have been renovated.
Lift ticket prices: $99 to $159. BBMR Anytime/Midweek, SV Anytime, Ikon Base and Ikon Session passes honored.
Pro-tip: Its slopes are often uncrowded, making Snow Valley perfect for a quick, low-key getaway.
Big Bear Mountain Resort
Projected season opening date: TBD
What makes it special: This resort consists of two areas: Bear Mountain and Snow Summit. With more than 200 park features, 12- and 18-foot halfpipes, backcountry and canyon terrain and the largest beginner area in Southern California, Bear Mountain is often filled with both kids and hardcore snowboarders. Snow Summit is more traditional, attracting families, novice and intermediate skiers and riders, but it still has more than 20 runs and its own terrain park, Westridge.
What’s new this season: The Midway Chair, the first new lift at Bear Mountain in 30 years, is scheduled to open in mid-December. Midway will replace Chairs 2 and 5 in the central base area and will provide more uphill capacity and easier access to the mid-mountain progression terrain. The six-seat high-speed detachable lift will span 2,494 feet end-to-end with 50 carriers, a loading conveyor and a maximum lift speed of 1,000 feet per minute.
Lift ticket prices: $99 to $159. BBMR Anytime/Midweek, SV Anytime, Ikon Base and Ikon Session passes honored.
Pro-tip: On stormy days, it’s difficult to get to the resort. So if you can, leave the night before.
Mammoth Mountain
Projected season opening date: Nov. 15
What makes it special: Mammoth is California’s highest lift-served, four-season resort playground with a lofty summit at 11,053 feet. It offers one of the longest ski seasons in the country, normally running from early November into May and often June and even July.
What’s new this season: The old Broadway Express (Chair 1) has been converted to a six-seat detachable chairlift that increases uphill capacity by 25%. The resort also spent $3.5 million on snowmaking machines to enhance early season snow conditions.
And the new Woolly’s Adventure Summit day lodge is expected to open this season. When complete, it will feature 6,000 square feet of facilities to serve guests with public restrooms, ticketing, food and beverages, retail goods and indoor and outdoor dining.
Lift ticket prices: $89 to $209. Ikon Pass accepted.
Pro-tip: Lincoln Mountain Chair 22 has some of the best tree skiing in the country.
June Mountain
Projected season opening date: Dec. 21
What makes it special: Located less than 30 minutes from the town of Mammoth Lakes, June Mountain has some of the most spectacular views in the Sierra Nevada. The surrounding lakes, wide variety of terrain spread out over 1,500 acres, uncrowded slopes and easygoing atmosphere draw many families to the resort.
What’s new this season: There’s nothing new to report this season, but last year, June Mountain opened two distinct adventure zones for kids and families: Enchanted Forest and the Haunted Forest, which both feature animations and enhanced terrain.
Lift ticket prices: $89 to $209. June Mountain and Ikon passes honored.
Pro-tip: Lift tickets are free for kids 12 and younger.
Heavenly Lake Tahoe
Projected season opening date: Nov. 22
What makes it special: Nestled into the Sierra Nevada, Heavenly spans the California-Nevada border, providing a one-of-a-kind skiing and snowboarding experience with its breathtaking views of surrounding peaks and deep-blue Lake Tahoe.
What’s new this season: The resort will offer My Epic Gear, a membership program offering access to more than 60 of the most popular and latest ski and snowboard models, with free in-resort delivery or daily slope-side pickup and drop-off. Heavenly is also offering a new nine-week adult development team program geared toward intermediate, advanced and expert adult skiers and riders to work on skills and meet new friends with similar goals. The resort’s California Lodge introduces Golden State Kitchen, a new restaurant concept featuring more healthful fare.
Lift ticket prices: $255 with advance purchase. Epic Pass honored.
Pro-tip: Heavenly is a huge resort, with nearly 5,000 acres of skiable terrain and 97 trails ranging from groomers for beginners to steep chutes to challenge experts. You’ll want to stay multiple days and maybe even try a full-moon snowshoe tour on one of them.
Northstar California
Projected season opening date: Nov. 22
What makes it special: Northstar is a laid-back resort. It’s just a long stone’s throw to Lake Tahoe and offers glade skiing through huge trees in Martis Valley. Its village has stunning mountain views, to say nothing of tasty fireside s’mores and hot cocoa. Skiers and snowboarders also like that it receives an average of 350 inches of annual snowfall.
What’s new this season: The posh Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe, a ski-in-ski-out hotel at Northstar, is coming off a multi-million-dollar renovation, with all-new guest rooms and suites, heightened apres-ski offerings and a new focal point of the hotel: the Living Room Lodge. Northstar will also offer the My Epic Gear membership program.
Lift ticket prices: $265 with advance purchase. Epic pass honored.
Pro-tip: Northstar’s slopes are below the treeline and protected from winds, making its glades an ideal places to ski and ride in storms.
Sugar Bowl
Projected season opening date: Nov. 29
What makes it special: Sugar Bowl is an independently run resort with an old-school European vibe. Its terrain stretches over four peaks on Donner Summit near Lake Tahoe, varying among steep tree skiing, wide-open groomers, terrain parks and beginner-friendly zones. Season passes and lift tickets are limited here, so the slopes aren’t crowded.
What’s new this season: The Donner Summit resort will open new intermediate terrain. Sugar Bowl also expanded its snowmaking capabilities at Sugar Rush Tubing by 400% and completed the second phase of renovations of the iconic Village Lodge, originally built in 1939. Guests will find a refreshed espresso bar, lobby and other amenities.
Lift ticket prices: $169 to $249, with additional discounts when purchased online. Sugar Bowl and Mountain Collective passes honored.
Pro-tip: Sugar Bowl opened with the backing of Walt Disney in 1939, making it one of the oldest ski areas in North America. At the resort, look out for Mt. Disney, along with the Donald Duck run, off the Disney Express chairlift.
Palisades Tahoe
Projected season opening date: Nov. 27
What makes it special: This huge resort is actually a combination of the old Alpine Meadows and Squaw Valley, which hosted the Winter Olympics in 1960. Now dubbed Palisades Tahoe and linked by the Base-to-Base Gondola, offers 6,000 acres of terrain with plenty of runs for everyone from beginners to experts. It is also one of only four U.S. resorts featured on the World Cup racing circuit this season, hosting the men’s slalom and giant slalom events in late February.
What’s new this season: In celebration of its 75th anniversary, $75 lift tickets will be available on opening day. The resort also will be featured in Warren Miller’s “75” movie, touring nationally this fall. On-mountain investments include $1.4 million in snowmaking upgrades and a shift to Neste renewable diesel in all the resort’s snowcats that reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80%. The Little Bear Café will open across from the Tram this season, offering baked goods made by the resort’s in-house pastry chef, plus coffee, salads, sandwiches and locally sourced goods.
Lift ticket prices: $111 midweek during early to late season and $289 during peak season weekends. Ikon, Palisades Tahoe and Ski CA Gold passes honored.
Pro-tip: Palisades is an actual rock feature off the Siberia Chair at the old Squaw Valley Resort and is in an arena where many free-ride legends have made their mark.
Kirkwood
Projected season opening date: Dec. 6
What makes it special: Kirkwood is a big mountain with more than 2,300 acres of terrain and a vertical drop of 2,000 feet. It’s steep and deep, producing exciting cliff drops — to say nothing of moguls and open bowls that will make your legs feel like Jell-O by the time the lifts close. Although the rugged terrain and prolific deep snowpack beckon shredders for steep lines, the skiing and snowboarding in the Timber Creek base area offer an ideal place to improve skills and enjoy perfect groomers, moderately pitched tree runs and small gullies.
What’s new this season: A reservations-based parking program will be used on weekends and peak periods until noon in all lots, offering a mix of free, paid and free carpool options.
Lift ticket prices: $149 to $179. Epic Pass honored.
Pro-tip: The advanced Thunder Saddle area has a northern orientation that offers fresh tracks for days after a storm has passed.
Park City Mountain in Park City, Utah
Projected season opening date: Nov. 22
What makes it special: Although not in California, Park City Mountain is a favorite with Angelenos. With more than 7,300 acres of terrain, 330 trails, 42 lifts and six terrain parks, it offers the most lift-accessible ski and snowboard terrain in the United States. Dedicated learning areas such as High Meadow Park are ideal for beginners of all ages, while adventure seekers can challenge themselves on high-alpine terrain such as Jupiter Peak, Ninety-Nine 90 or Pinecone Ridge.
What’s new this season: The two-person Sunrise chairlift has been replaced with the 10-person Sunrise gondola, and there is also enhanced snowmaking at Canyons Village. The big news is that the resort will be a venue for the 2034 Winter Olympics. Park City and other Utah resorts hosted the Winter Games in 2002.
Lift ticket prices: $289 with advance purchase. Epic Pass honored.
Pro-tip: Unless you really like driving, it’s best to fly to the Salt Lake City airport from Los Angeles. From there, Park City is a 35-minute shuttle.
Deer Valley in Park City, Utah
Projected season opening date: Dec. 7.
What makes it special: Deer Valley, which abuts Park City Mountain Resort to the south, is one of the few ski areas that does not allow snowboarders on its slopes. It prides itself as an upscale resort that takes extra special care of its skiers, including having valets to help them get on the snow. It grooms its runs meticulously and limits the number of skiers on its slopes. To guarantee access to the mountain, it’s best to purchase tickets online in advance, especially during weekends and busy times.
What’s new this season: Skiers can enjoy 300-plus new acres of terrain served by three new chairlifts in the Deer Valley East Village development. When finished, this major expansion will add an additional 3,700 acres of skiable terrain, which will nearly triple the size of the resort to more than 5,700 acres. Deer Valley will then have 37 chairlifts and 238 runs.
In addition, the Grand Hyatt Deer Valley will open in November in the Deer Valley East Village. It will feature approximately 400 luxury accommodations, including 100 discounted rooms reserved nightly for military service members.
Lift ticket prices: $189 to $299. Ikon and Deer Valley passes honored.
Pro-tip: Head for the Deer Valley East Village on U.S. 40 (and its 500 new parking spaces) as a faster way to get on the snow this season.
