Get to the slopes. Everything to know before heading to California’s popular ski resorts

From the San Gabriel and San Bernardino mountains to Lake Tahoe and even farther north to Mt. Shasta, California is blessed with excellent skiing and snowboarding terrain. And resorts are busy gearing up for visitors, some of whom will be arriving Thanksgiving weekend or even earlier.

The big question is: How’s the snowfall looking?

Last winter, the resorts of Ski California recorded the highest average snowfall in the nation, with 20 feet falling in February and March alone, according to the organization’s president, Mike Reitzell. Alas, the forecast for this winter looks mixed, with the Powderchasers weather forecaster predicting below average snowfall for California resorts. However, occasional strong storms could still deliver substantial snow.

Planning a trip to the snow this season? You may see some improvements at your favorite resort — high-speed chairlifts, new tubing lanes, thrilling mountain activities (Mammoth is getting a forest roller coaster), expanded dining options and renovated lodgings. Here’s a rundown of what to expect at the most popular ski resorts in California, plus two in Utah that are popular with SoCal schussers.

One thing to note: These season opening dates are projections. Check the resorts’ websites for updates.