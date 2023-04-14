The 8 best California rivers for whitewater rafting during this rip roarin’ season

What a difference a year makes.

Twelve months ago, the snowpack in the Sierra was a mere 65%, which meant that rafting seasons were short-lived on some rivers.

This year, with more than four times as much snow in the mountains, some of the Golden State’s popular whitewater streams will be pumping into the fall — refreshing news for anyone seeking a trip over cascades large and small.

“It’s a complete 180 from last year,” said Matt Volpert, who runs Kern River Outfitters in Wofford Heights. “In California, it seems there’s either not enough snow or way too much. We’re already above the 1983 record, the upper benchmark until now.”

And wintry weather in the Sierra isn’t over yet. As March wound down, Mammoth reported 695 inches at its main lodge and 870 inches at its lofty, 11,053-foot summit, which means the ski season will go into July .

“We’re looking at a very long season this year,” Volpert said. “We’ll be running rafting trips until mid-September, but there will be good water until Halloween and even later.”

Because water will be high through the early part of the summer, he suggests that families with young children or nervous novices consider waiting until mid-July or even August when flows have lessened and the whitewater is tamer.

But for those looking to experience powerful rapids and bigger thrills, he said the season has already begun on the upper section of the Kern and other rivers in the state.

Here’s a rundown on eight of the state’s best whitewater streams, where outfitters offer mellow trips suitable for nervous novices to those who don’t mind occasional raft flips or a swim downstream.

