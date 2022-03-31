The time to book your whitewater rafting trip is now. Here are California’s 8 best rivers

When I taught whitewater kayaking classes at UC Davis, I liked to tell my students that every year, I got to enjoy California’s snowpack twice: Once in the winter when I went skiing, and then again in the spring and summer when the snow melted and tumbled down from the Sierra in rivers — with rapids ready for rafting.

(OK, and perhaps a third time to shower or drink a glass of water, depending on where I was living.)

This year’s snowpack is on the light side at around 65%, which means that most of California’s streams will have shorter seasons. But for rivers that are backed up by water-storing reservoirs — such as the Tuolumne and the American — boats will be bounding over cascades large and small into August and perhaps beyond.

Here’s a rundown on eight of the state’s best whitewater streams, where outfitters offer mellow trips suitable for nervous novices to those who don’t mind occasional raft flips or a swim downstream. Gulp!