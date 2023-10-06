LA Times Today: Savor the Southwest on the Grand Circle road trip
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
Two weeks, 11 national parks, and 3,350 miles on the Grand Circle Road Trip.
L.A. Times west coast experience writer Julia Carmel made the trek and told Lisa McRee all about it.
L.A. Times west coast experience writer Julia Carmel made the trek and told Lisa McRee all about it.