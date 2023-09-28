Swimming holes, stargazing and mesmerizing rock towers? This Southwest road trip has it all

The genesis of the Grand Circle road trip isn’t totally clear. Some say it was inspired by an itinerary that Utah Parks Company offered in the 1900s, while others consider it a successful national park marketing campaign that brought an influx of tourists to the Colorado Plateau .

Regardless, the route — traditionally centered around Utah’s five national parks and the Grand Canyon — is a time-efficient way to see the Southwest’s most iconic natural wonders. This past summer, after booking tickets to see Big Thief at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, my partner, Reanna, and I decided to configure our own version of the Grand Circle road trip, expanding it to include a few extra parks in Colorado and a stop at Joshua Tree on the way home to L.A. (One cost-saving tip: The America the Beautiful National Park Pass lets you visit 2,000 sites nationally, including all the ones on our route, for $80.)

Over the course of 12 days, we were able to visit nearly a dozen parks, drive 3,350 miles, take thousands of photos and devour a shameful amount of roadside hamburgers. We drove alongside running pronghorn in Emery County, Utah, teetered on the edge of Black Canyon in Montrose County, Colo., slept beneath the Milky Way and marveled at rainbows from roadsides and dinner tables. It was, simply, remarkable. I wrote about the whole journey in depth in this story.

Advertisement

Here’s a guide to all the national parks on our trip. It includes highlights of each park: notable trails, memorable adventures (swimming holes! sand dunes! so many lookout points!), great places to eat and our favorite accommodations. As with any trip, tailor the route around the weather, your interests and how much time you have.