Swimming holes, stargazing and mesmerizing rock towers? This Southwest road trip has it all

When we first arrived at the Grand Canyon, we were feeling a bit jaded; after 10 days of seeing phenomenal rocks, it takes a lot to maintain that excitement for new rocks. But it quickly won us over, since they don’t call it grand for nothing — the park’s size is more than a million acres (that’s 1,904 square miles), and the canyon’s vibrant colors change as the light shifts from morning to night. I’d recommend arriving as early as possible and giving yourself the whole day to explore and rest, since it would take weeks (if not months or years) to do all of the trails and tours that are available.If it’s your first visit, it’s worth walking along the Rim Trail , which goes for miles along the south rim and intersects with bus stops, meaning that you can walk as far as you please and then return on a shuttle. Though there are certainly more ambitious and dangerous trails to explore, the park’s website reminds visitors that more than 250 people are rescued from the canyon each year, and “the difference between a great adventure in Grand Canyon and a trip to the hospital (or worse) is up to YOU.” Erring on the side of caution, we were perfectly happy walking a mostly paved trail and eating a lovely sandwich with a canyon view.The best part of our trip started around sunset, when the sky began reflecting new colors into the canyon’s numerous rock layers. We were among the few people who stuck around to watch the entire sunset until darkness sunk in, which made it feel like we had the park all to ourselves. By the time the sky was dark, we could also see an unbelievable amount of stars and even the Milky Way hanging over the pitch-black canyon. And even though it was nearly a full moon that night, we got a phenomenal view of the dark sky for two glorious hours before moonrise.The food at El Tovar is similar to that at any national park (read: a bit underwhelming and overpriced). But the desserts — which include seasonally flavored crème brûlées, tarts and cheesecakes — are made in-house and were by far the best part of our meal. El Tovar Hotel is just feet from the rim of the Grand Canyon, making it an unbeatable place to stay if you’re hoping to maximize your time in the park. Built in 1905 as a cross between a Swiss chalet, a Norwegian villa and an Adirondack lodge, it’s a prime example of the rustic beauty of “ Parkitecture .” The hotel — which has hosted luminaries including Theodore Roosevelt, Albert Einstein and Oprah Winfrey — has a dining room; several massive taxidermied animal heads; and lots of maps of the canyon and brochures for the many helicopter, Jeep and mule tours that are offered nearby. Though many of the rooms don’t have canyon views, the porch swings that face the canyon make the whole experience feel a bit like summer camp.