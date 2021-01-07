Put this 140-mile road trip on your post-pandemic list — but only if you’re prepared
By Rachel Schnalzer
Design and illustrations by Jade Cuevas
Good morning, fellow adventurers. I hope you’re able to get outside and safely experience the beauty of winter in Southern California. With regional stay-at-home orders continuing, we must confine our travels to a hike in the mountains, a walk along the beach or even a stroll around the block with members of our households.
Have you discovered an outdoor spot you’d like to share? Let me know — I’ll include it in an upcoming edition.
🛣️ Drive storied Mojave Road after stay-at-home orders lift
Anything can happen as you drive California’s Mojave Road, says Times contributor David Kelly. I was captivated by his account of traversing the 140-mile stretch of desert from the Colorado River past Camp Cady, near Barstow.
On his journey, Kelly drove through a Joshua tree forest, experienced the road’s oddities (a collection of toy frogs and gnomes) and confronted the possibility of drowning in the desert. “It promises solitude to the desert rat, excitement to the off-roader and camaraderie to those seeking adventure together,” writes Kelly. “I can’t wait to do it again.”
Want to take this journey yourself after stay-at-home orders lift? Kelly offers tips at the end of his story.
☀️ Take in sunrise at Charmlee Wilderness Park
Who’s up for a sunrise hike? Times assistant travel editor Mary Forgione and Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds recently recommended Charmlee Wilderness Park as a good place to start your day.
The Malibu park was damaged during the Woolsey fire, but it is now open to the public after months of repairs. Charmlee Wilderness Park offers over eight miles of hiking trails, though some may still be undergoing repairs.
If the Ocean Overlook Loop Trail is open, I recommend it for sweeping views of the Pacific.
🏔️ Spot snow on Joshua Ranch Trail
The sight of snow-capped mountains while driving east on Interstate 10 is one of my favorite things about winter in Los Angeles.
That’s why, when I came across this photo on Reddit, I knew I had to include it in Escapes. It’s titled “North LA County, where desert meets mountains.” A plump Joshua tree stands in the foreground, with snowy hills peeking over the horizon. What’s more Southern California winter than that?
The photographer said the photo was taken on Joshua Ranch Trail, a 7.3-mile loop in Palmdale. Search for the Sgt. Steve Owen bench on Google Maps to find the path.
🏄♀️ Wave-watching at County Line Beach
What do you do when you feel like doing, well, nothing? Visit County Line Beach in Malibu to zone out and enjoy the view.
County Line is well known for its waves, so you’ll probably see surfers riding — or getting wiped out by — the swells. I recommend stopping at Neptune’s Net, a long-standing seafood restaurant across Pacific Coast Highway, for take-out fried clams and scallops.
📰 What I’m reading
- What will the next generation of travel look like? Christopher Reynolds takes a look at 2020 and considers how COVID-19 may change our adventures moving forward.
- Los Angeles International Airport has started rapid coronavirus testing for travelers, Times staffer Lila Seidman reports.
- It’s impossible to know how often people with COVID-19 board planes. Times business reporter Hugo Martín explains how visibly ill people are being allowed to fly.
- Norway’s next architectural masterpiece is a whale-watching museum in the Arctic Circle, writes Sarah Buder in AFAR. She explains developments coming to one of the best places in the world to see whales.
- Need to complain? Kasia Dietz explains how Renaissance-era Venetians liked to gripe in National Geographic.
- Take a peek inside a hotel room inspired by “The Queen’s Gambit.” And yes, there are chess pieces on the ceiling, Rachel Wallace reports in Architectural Digest.
💻 Can’t adventure IRL? Here’s one way to expand your horizons
Snorkeling in the Channel Islands’ kelp forests is one of my go-to California adventures for visitors and locals alike. And thanks to the National Marine Sanctuaries, you can experience what it’s like to scuba dive through the islands’ underwater arches.
With the “360 Sea Lion Encounter” tour, you’ll be able to spot curious sea lions and bright orange garibaldi swimming in their native waters. Be sure to click and drag your mouse around the video to get the full experience
Hat tip to Kristin McCully, a reader who teaches marine biology at Mt. San Antonio College. She recommended this underwater adventure as well as several others you’ll see in the next few weeks.
📸 Reader photo
🎸 Road song
Care to escape the world for a while? Travel 2,480,000 light-years to another galaxy by listening to “Andromeda” by Weyes Blood.
The dreamy, enchanting track is one of my go-to songs for solo drives around L.A. Safe and happy trails to everyone.
