This summer is a good time to visit Alaska. Here’s why

By Rachel Schnalzer

Design and illustrations by Jade Cuevas

Good morning, Golden State travelers. Fear is a curious thing — and travel often is posited as a way to help people confront their hang-ups and insecurities in a healthy way.

Times contributor Edmund Vallance recently faced his fear of canyoneering — born out of the horrifying incident in “127 Hours” — on an adventure in Utah. You’ll read about his empowering experience and more in this edition of Escapes.

Fear can also be a helpful, life-saving friend. A fear of crowds and enclosed spaces is a reasonable, smart reaction to a pandemic that continues to devastate large swaths of the world.

Advertisement

It’s understandable to hold onto these fears even as many people rush to book summer travel. That’s why you’ll continue to find socially distant, mostly outdoor travel inspiration in Escapes. And, as always, if you have a recommendation or something you’d like to see in the newsletter, give me a shout .

Newsletter Get inspired to get away. Explore California, the West and beyond with the weekly Escapes newsletter. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

🌠 Stargaze in California’s second dark-sky community

Julian has been named California’s second dark-sky community , Joshua Emerson Smith reports in the San Diego Union-Tribune. The charming mountain town, well-known for its autumn vibe and apple pie, joins the ranks of Borrego Springs, Calif., Flagstaff, Ariz., and Ketchum, Idaho.

The community’s dark-sky designation has been years in the making. In 2016, residents created the Julian Dark Sky Network , collaborating with San Diego County to establish an outdoor lighting ordinance that diminished light pollution.

“We’re at a threshold point where we can decisively reverse decades of growing regional light pollution and see the emergence of a whole region of dark sky appreciation and preservation,” network founder Doug Sollosy told Emerson Smith.

For some trip inspiration, take a look at Times contributor Charles Fleming’s story from early 2020.

(Jade Cuevas / Los Angeles Times)

🏜️ Try canyoneering in one of the most isolated parts of the U.S.

Canyoneering — the outdoor pursuit of “127 Hours” infamy — has become very popular in recent years, especially in Utah.

Advertisement

Inexplicably, canyoneer Aron Ralston’s harrowing experience of amputating his own arm to escape an 800-pound boulder has seemed to enhance the sport’s appeal, Times contributor Edmund Vallance reports. Vallance recently went on a canyoneering expedition with Get in the Wild Adventures . Though he began the experience with gruesome details of Ralston’s misadventure ringing in his ears, he found himself increasingly comfortable rappelling above the desert floor.

If you’d like to give canyoneering a try, Get in the Wild Adventures offers one-day trips, including a “127 Hours Adventure,” as well as a three-day technical canyoneering course. Prices begin at $289 per person for the one-day experience and $445 per person for the three-day course.

Kalee Rittenger demonstrates her roping skills in a slot canyon near Robbers Roost, Utah. (Martina Ibáñez-Baldor / Los Angeles Times; Edmund Vallance; Get in the Wild Adventures)

⛰️ Now is the best time to see Alaska. Here’s why:

Times contributor David Swanson recently broke down five ways to discover Alaska this summer. If you decide to book a trip, move fast — accommodations are limited, he reports.

Advertisement

More than half of Alaska’s visitors travel by cruise ship in typical years — but the state’s summer cruise season appears to be canceled for the second year because of COVID-19.

That means fewer crowds and lots of opportunity for those who make the trip by plane.

Here are a few of Swanson’s ideas:

Train trips from Anchorage: Using Alaska’s most populous city as a home base, embark on day trips to destinations such as the Spencer Glacier Whistle Stop and Girdwood by train .

. Blend food and adventure in Juneau: Besides booking classic activities such as whale-watching, fishing trips and glacier trekking from Juneau, visitors can get to know the state capital with a Juneau Food Tours excursion, which includes eight tastes and locally brewed beer.

excursion, which includes eight tastes and locally brewed beer. Marvel at Denali: Cruise ship passengers get nowhere close to Denali, the tallest peak in North America. Those who visit are treated to views of “America’s Serengeti,” Swanson writes: “Instead of Africa’s ‘big five’ animals, you’ll have a chance to see Alaska’s top critters: grizzly bears, moose, caribou, wolf and Dall sheep.”

Click here for more itinerary tips.

Advertisement

Canoeing to the foot of Mendenhall Glacier in southeast Alaska. (David Swanson)

Enjoying this newsletter? Consider subscribing to the Los Angeles Times Your support helps us deliver the news that matters most. Become a subscriber.

🎨 See the work of L.A. artists — and get free admission to the Huntington

Artwork from 30 L.A.-based artists and free admission to the Huntington? Sign me up.

Made in L.A. , featuring new installations, videos, sculptures, performances and more, is on view at both the Hammer Museum and the Huntington through Aug. 1. Visitors to the free-admission Hammer Museum can pick up passes to make free advance reservations for the Huntington, though capacity is limited.

Advertisement

Can’t make it in person? Groups of 10 or more can book a free online tour of exhibition highlights led by Hammer educators. Hat tip to Escapes designer Jade Cuevas for this recommendation.

Art and scenes from Made in L.A. exhibit at the Hammer Museum in Westwood. (Christopher Knight / Los Angeles Times; photo illustration by Jade Cuevas / Los Angeles Times)

📰 What I’m reading

Slab City — referred to by some as the “last free place in America” — offers isolation. But even there, near the Salton Sea, it was impossible to escape the pandemic , writes Times staff writer Priscella Vega.

, writes Times staff writer Priscella Vega. Many locals in the Mt. Everest area took out high-interest loans to build businesses in the years leading up to the pandemic. Now, they’re buried in debt, with no relief in sight , Times contributor Ben Weissenbach reports.

, Times contributor Ben Weissenbach reports. For BIPOC travelers, heritage trips can be hard to plan. Sarah Enelow-Snyder covers the companies working to change that in Condé Nast Traveler.

can be hard to plan. Sarah Enelow-Snyder covers the companies working to change that in Condé Nast Traveler. Building and preserving sacred spaces is both art and science, Kalpana Sunder reports in Atlas Obscura. She profiles a master builder in India whose family has restored temples for 38 generations .

. Scientists are worried about tour operators feeding ocean wildlife without regulation. Priyanka Runwal reports on “the price they pay for your perfect vacation photo ” in the New York Times.

” in the New York Times. You can earn airline miles without flying anywhere. Jen Ruiz explains how in the Washington Post.

Artist Peter Passalacqua, 51, shows off his stylized porta potty in Slab City, an off-the-grid community near the Salton Sea. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

💻 Can’t adventure IRL? Here’s one way to expand your horizons

Travel to the butterfly reserves of Michoacán, Mexico, and beyond with this 180-degree tour created by the Environmental Defense Fund. You’ll see monarch butterflies getting some much-needed rest as they recover from their fall migration and learn about the species’ current struggle to survive.

Advertisement

As you watch the video, make sure to “look up.” Even the virtual sight of scores of monarchs soaring against the sky is something special.

Inspired to help save the monarchs? Here are six ways Californians can help save the iconic butterfly, from staff writer Jeanette Marantos.

Immerse yourself in monarch butterflies with Environmental Defense Fund’s video tour. (Wikimedia Commons; photo illustration by Jade Cuevas / Los Angeles Times)

📸 Photo of the week

A hot-air balloon floats over the Temecula Valley. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

🎸 Road song

Unleash your inner “Free Spirit” with this video by Khalid, featuring a dreamy adventure van. Safe and happy travels this weekend! ✌️